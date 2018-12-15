STAFF REPORT

ORONO — Silver Clukey scored 24 points to lead the Winslow girls basketball team to a 59-45 victory over Orono on Saturday.

Paige Trask added 12 points for the Black Raiders (3-0), while Bodhi Littlefield chipped in 11.

Molly McCluskey led the Red Riots (1-2) with 13 points.

WATERVILLE 45, JOHN BAPST 38: Maddie Martin had nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Purple Panthers to a win over the Crusaders in Waterville.

Sadie Garling scored team-high 15 points, while Jayda Murray had seven steals for Waterville (3-0).

Lacey Scanlon led John Bapst (1-2) with 14 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

VALLEY 57, VINALHAVEN 22: Joey Thomas scored 18 points to lead the Cavaliers to the East/West Conference win in Bingham.

Zach Walter added 14 points for Valley (3-1) while Keegan Farnham chipped in with 11.

Vinalhaven (0-4) was led by Mikael Stone with six points.

ORONO 52, WINSLOW 41: Ryan Charente scored 18 points to lead Orono to the Class B North win in Winslow.

Sam Martin added 14 points for Orono (3-0).

Colby Pomeroy led Winslow (2-1) with 12 points while Justin Laflamme chipped in 10.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.