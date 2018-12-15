STAFF REPORT
ORONO — Silver Clukey scored 24 points to lead the Winslow girls basketball team to a 59-45 victory over Orono on Saturday.
Paige Trask added 12 points for the Black Raiders (3-0), while Bodhi Littlefield chipped in 11.
Molly McCluskey led the Red Riots (1-2) with 13 points.
WATERVILLE 45, JOHN BAPST 38: Maddie Martin had nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Purple Panthers to a win over the Crusaders in Waterville.
Sadie Garling scored team-high 15 points, while Jayda Murray had seven steals for Waterville (3-0).
Lacey Scanlon led John Bapst (1-2) with 14 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
VALLEY 57, VINALHAVEN 22: Joey Thomas scored 18 points to lead the Cavaliers to the East/West Conference win in Bingham.
Zach Walter added 14 points for Valley (3-1) while Keegan Farnham chipped in with 11.
Vinalhaven (0-4) was led by Mikael Stone with six points.
ORONO 52, WINSLOW 41: Ryan Charente scored 18 points to lead Orono to the Class B North win in Winslow.
Sam Martin added 14 points for Orono (3-0).
Colby Pomeroy led Winslow (2-1) with 12 points while Justin Laflamme chipped in 10.
