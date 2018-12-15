STAFF REPORT

ORONO — Silver Clukey scored 24 points to lead the Winslow girls basketball team to a 59-45 victory over Orono on Saturday.

Paige Trask added 12 points for the Black Raiders (3-0), while Bodhi Littlefield chipped in 11.

Molly McCluskey led the Red Riots (1-2) with 13 points.

WATERVILLE 45, JOHN BAPST 38: Maddie Martin had nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Purple Panthers to a win over the Crusaders in Waterville.

Sadie Garling scored team-high 15 points, while Jayda Murray had seven steals for Waterville (3-0).

Lacey Scanlon led John Bapst (1-2) with 14 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

VALLEY 57, VINALHAVEN 22: Joey Thomas scored 18 points to lead the Cavaliers to the East/West Conference win in Bingham.

Zach Walter added 14 points for Valley (3-1) while Keegan Farnham chipped in with 11.

Vinalhaven (0-4) was led by Mikael Stone with six points.

ORONO 52, WINSLOW 41: Ryan Charente scored 18 points to lead Orono to the Class B North win in Winslow.

Sam Martin added 14 points for Orono (3-0).

Colby Pomeroy led Winslow (2-1) with 12 points while Justin Laflamme chipped in 10.

Share

< Previous

Next >