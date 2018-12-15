Two Massachusetts residents were arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking in heroin and fentanyl in South Portland, authorities said Saturday. The drugs have an estimated street value of in $34,080,

Arrested were Luis Ortiz, 24, and Tatiana Rosado, 27, both of Lowell, Mass.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said in statement that agents from the Cumberland District Task Force arranged for the delivery of 200 grams of fentanyl and heroin from Ortiz, who arrived with Rosado at a South Portland parking lot about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The two delivered 213 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mix to an undercover agent. The average street price of the drugs is about $160 per gram in Maine, the MDEA said.

The two were being held at Cumberland County Jail on $25,000 bail. South Portland and Scarborough police helped in the arrest.

