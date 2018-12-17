FARMINGTON — A woman told a dispatcher on Sunday afternoon that she was walking in Walmart parking lot and someone got upset with her and pointed a handgun at her, police officer Ryan Rosie said Monday.
Police met up with the woman in the parking lot after she called to report the incident at about 3:30 p.m., he said.
Following an investigation, police arrested Andrew Deering, 31, of Jay as he exited the store on felony charges of terrorizing with a dangerous weapon and aggravated reckless conduct, and a misdemeanor charge unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Rosie said.
Deering, who was a passenger in a vehicle, appeared to be intoxicated, he said. He also had prescription drugs that didn’t belong to him, he said.
Deering was being held on $1,000 cash bail at the Franklin County jail. He was expected to make bail Monday afternoon.
A conviction on the aggravated reckless conduct charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison while the terrorizing charge is punishable by up to five years in prison. A conviction on the drug charge carries a maximum penalty of 364 days.
