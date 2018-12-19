WISCASSET — BIRCH Home Furnishings and Gifts was named the People’s Choice winning wreath during the Wreaths Around the Holidays that was held in the Nickels-Sortwell barn during Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest, according to a news release from Lucia Droby, marketfest coordinator. BIRCH co-owners Brad Sevaldson and Greg Uthoff felt their wreath “captured the season in a way that adults and children could enjoy. Our wreath expressed the whimsy of Christmas,” said Uthoff, according to the release.

The winning wreath was attired with an oversized plaid bow, a cascade of snowballs, and little snowmen.

BIRCH Home Furnishings and Gifts co-owner Greg Uthoff shows off the wreath he designed and decorated as part of Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest's Wreaths Around the Holidays. The BIRCH wreath was chosen as the People's Choice winner at the close of Marketfest on Dec. 9. Photo by Bob Bond BIRCH Home Furnishings and Gifts co-owner Brad Sevaldson jumps right in when presented with his bare wreath ready for decorating as part of Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest's Wreaths Around the Holidays. Wreaths were on display in the Nickels-Sortwell barn Dec. 7-9. Photo courtesy of Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest

Uthoff, who designed and decorated the wreath, said he enjoyed taking part in this addition to Marketfest. “A wreath is a symbol for the season,” he said, according to the release. “It’s an enduring tradition with universal appeal. A wreath symbolizes unity and brings together people of all ages and from everywhere.”

Uthoff and Sevaldson agreed that the wreath display added yet another celebratory aspect to Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest.

“The whole event adds a wonderful energy to the Village with lots of foot traffic,” Sevaldson said, according to the release. He noticed that shoppers coming into the store on Main Street were dressed differently. “They were better dressed, showing pride, and seemed to enjoy taking part in a community event that was not just the shopping. It felt like an earlier time when Main Street was the focal point of a community.”

The winning wreath, along with the nine other submissions, were donated to Wiscasset’s Family Wishes program and given to local families in need of holiday cheer. The Family Wishes Program identifies families in need who are asking for help at the holidays. According to Judy Flanagan, Family Wishes volunteer, the families “were so pleased to get the wreaths,” according to the release.

Other Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce members participating in Wreaths Around the Holidays included: Big Al’s Super Values, Burgess Technology Services, Carl Larrabee Insurance Agency, Casey’s Wood Products, Cromwell Coastal Properties, the Morris Farm Trust, Sarah’s Café, Sheepscot Bay Physical Therapy, and Wiscasset Green.

Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest 2018 major sponsors include Camden National Bank, Carl M.P. Larrabee Agency, Carriage House Gardens, First Federal Savings and Loan, First National Bank, Midcoast Federal Credit Union, Norm’s Used Cars, Red’s Eats, Tim Dunham Realty, and Wiscasset Ford with additional support from Bob Bond and Associates, Rock Paper Scissors, Big Al’s, and Central Maine Pyrotechnics.

For more information, visit wiscassetholidaymarketfest.com.

Share