A vehicle bearing a Maine license plate was towed from the scene of a fatal shooting Tuesday night outside a restaurant in Dover, New Hampshire.

WMUR9-TV, a television station based in Manchester, New Hampshire, shot video of a tow truck removing a Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck with Maine plates early Wednesday morning. The pickup had been parked outside Castaway’s Boathouse, a local restaurant and tiki bar located on the Cocheco River, for hours and was encircled by police crime tape at the time, WMUR reported.

Authorities have not identified the adult male who apparently died of a gunshot wound. No one had been arrested as of Wednesday night, and police have not said whether any Maine residents were involved.

The case remains under investigation by the Dover Police Department and the New Hampshire Office of the Attorney General.

Dover police officers responded to 31 Cocheco St. around 10 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a reported shooting. Police found the adult male victim outside Castaways. The man later died, according to a news release by police and the AG’s Office Wednesday.

The victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification of his family and relatives. An autopsy was conducted Wednesday. The results of that autopsy had not been released by Wednesday night.

“The police believe they have identified all the parties involved in the incident and there is no evidence to suggest that there is a threat to the general public,” Dover police and the AG’s Office said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Sgt. Mark Nadeau at the Dover Police Department (603)742-4646.

