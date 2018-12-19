Gov.-elect Janet Mills said Wednesday that she will nominate Judy Camuso, the director of the Wildlife Division at the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, to serve as the department’s next commissioner.

Camuso, 48, has overseen the Wildlife Division since 2013 and has been employed at IFW for more than a decade.

“Maine’s heritage, its culture, and its future are all inextricably linked to our outdoors – and no one better understands that or appreciates it more than Judy,” said Mills in a statement. “Her more than ten years of experience at MDIFW, along with her deep understanding of its importance and the issues it confronts, position her well to lead it in the years to come. I look forward to working with Judy to continue to prioritize the protection, enhancement, and enjoyment of our outdoors.”

Camuso, of Freeport, said in a statement that she was honored to lead the department. She will replace outgoing Commissioner Chandler Woodcock, who was appointed to the post by Republican Gov. Paul LePage during LePage’s first term in office.

“I have dedicated my career to the preservation and enhancement of our outdoors, the wildlife that inhabit it, and the people who enjoy it,” she said in a statement. “I am excited by the opportunity to continue that work alongside MDIFW’s extraordinary employees and to ensuring that our outdoor resources and traditions can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

The announcement on Wednesday marks the third cabinet pick for Mills and the third woman to be named to the incoming Mills administration roster. In all she will nominate 15 cabinet-level positions that will face confirmation votes in the state Senate in January. Only two of LePage’s current cabinet posts are held by women.

Earlier this week Mills announced she would nominate Kirsten Figuroa to head the Department of Administration and Financial Services and last week she tapped Jeanne Lambrew to head the state’s largest department, the Department of Health and Human Services.

The news that Camuso would head the agency drew quick praise from the Maine Trappers Association, which issued a statement through its spokesman James Cote just moment after Mills announced her choice to head IFW.

Cote, in thanking Mills, touted Camuso for using science to guide wildlife management decisions and for her work on the ballot question initiative that sought to ban bear trapping in Maine in 2014, which was defeated at the polls.

“From the 2014 referendum on bear hunting, to productive dialogues on trapping related issues to long-term plans that benefit our wildlife, Judy has long demonstrated an acute ability to orient her positions based on the sound science of department staff, to work with a wide range of stakeholders, and ultimately, to get things done,” Cote said. “She is smart, capable, and supportive of both consumptive and non-consumptive fish and wildlife enthusiasts alike. She is extremely respected, and has the experience and vision necessary to lead the department to great heights in coming years.”

Camuso currently oversees all wildlife program activities, including all research and monitoring programs, hunting and trapping seasons, endangered species management and all habitat management activities.

She is responsible for the division’s $12 million annual budget and directs a staff of 45 wildlife professionals including field staff, species specialists, and group and section leaders. The division oversees more than 60 wildlife management areas totaling over 106,000 acres. The division also acquires public land for wildlife conservation while allowing access for hunting, trapping and wildlife watching.

She previously served as an assistant regional wildlife biologist and as a special projects coordinator. She was also responsible for tracking all aspects of the State Wildlife Grants budget; allotments, match, program spending, and contract approvals. Prior to joining IFW, Camuso worked as the Gilsland Farm Center Director for Maine Audubon, where she was responsible for the management of Maine Audubon’s headquarters facility, oversaw operations of the nature center and sanctuary property, and coordinated educational programming for families, adults and children.

In 2015 she received the department’s Employee of the Year, Governor’s Award. She is also a licensed bird bander and an avid birder, as well as a hunter who likes to hike, canoe, and bike. She is a graduate of the University of Vermont and holds a bachelors of science degree in wildlife biology.

