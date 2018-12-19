BRUNSWICK — A Brunswick woman was charged with child endangerment after a car crash that left a 5-year-old girl with head injuries, and teenager faces charged for pushing or “shouldering” one of the officers responding to the crash.

The girl’s injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening. She wasn’t secured in a booster seat or car seat when the car crashed and rolled Saturday, according to Brunswick police Cmdr. Thomas Garrepy.

When officers arrived at the scene of the reported crash on Maquoit Road just after 7 p.m., witnesses said people had run from the car. Garrepy said they were likely Shannon Pinette, 39, and other family members returning to their nearby home after family members helped turn the vehicle back over.

Pinette was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but drugs or alcohol were not involved, Garrepy said.

When police went to the home to question Pinette, a 16-year-old got involved and allegedly pushed or “shouldered” one of the responding officers, Garrepy said. Police say that sparked a scuffle as officers tried to restrain the teen.

“It was a fight from there on out,” Garrepy said.

More officers and two firefighters allegedly had to prevent others at the house from getting involved, and to help restrain the teenager, Garrepy said.

One officer went to Mid Coast Hospital for a sprained wrist but is now back to work. Two other officers suffered minor bumps and bruises.

