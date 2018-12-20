DOVER, N.H. – New Hampshire authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed outside a restaurant in Dover.
Police identified the man as 34-year-old Raymond Eldridge, of Dover. He was found outside of Castaways Restaurant & Lounge on Tuesday night.
An autopsy showed Eldridge died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and that his manner of death was a homicide.
A vehicle bearing a Maine license plate was towed from the scene.
Police are investigating the shooting.
-
Business
Audit of CMP billing errors reveals lapses in training, testing
-
Maine Crime
Man killed in New Hampshire was shot in the chest, police say
-
Community
Christmas concert held in Winslow
-
Local & State
Man missing after fire destroys house in Millinocket
-
Politics
LePage says ranked-choice voting is ‘repugnant’