The Augusta Nature Club will hold its luncheon meeting Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the Capital Area Technical Center, 40 Pierce Drive in Augusta. Please arrive by 11:30 a.m.
Lunch is served at noon, followed by a brief business meeting.
Camden Martin from Entosense Inc. in Lewiston will give a program about edible bugs.
Lunch will cost $7. An RSVP is required by Friday, Feb. 22, to reserve a spot, call Jackie McNeill at 622-2419.
For more information, call McNeill.
-
Varsity Maine
Sidelines: Waynflete boys basketball the mystery
-
Varsity Maine
Boys basketball: Quick start sends Hall-Dale past Monmouth
-
Varsity Maine
Indoor track: Bayak’s milestone high jump highlights record-filled meet
-
Local & State
Litchfield voters to consider food sovereignty proposal
-
Local & State
Dozens protest Trump’s emergency declaration in Augusta