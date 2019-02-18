The Augusta Nature Club will hold its luncheon meeting Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the Capital Area Technical Center, 40 Pierce Drive in Augusta. Please arrive by 11:30 a.m.

Lunch is served at noon, followed by a brief business meeting.

Camden Martin from Entosense Inc. in Lewiston will give a program about edible bugs.

Lunch will cost $7. An RSVP is required by Friday, Feb. 22, to reserve a spot, call Jackie McNeill at 622-2419.

For more information, call McNeill.

