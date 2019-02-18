Two women were significantly injured in Hebron after a snowmobile crash on Sunday, just one of several snowmobile accidents in recent days, according to the Maine Warden Service.

On Saturday, two people were killed in separate snowmobile accidents, one in Norway and another in Poland.

On Sunday, there were three accidents, in Hebron, Portage Lake and Falmouth, according to the Warden Service.

The most significant injuries were in the Hebron accident, when two women riding the same snowmobile hit some ruts on the trail, lost control and crashed into some maple trees. Driver Sarah Proulx of Hebron and Natalie Brooks of Mechanic Falls both have “significant leg injuries” according to the DIFW, and were airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center.

Officials said Proulx was operating the snowmobile for the first time and speed, trail condition and inexperience all played a role in the crash.

In Falmouth, Colin Joyce of Westbrook was on Highland Lake when he hit a pressure ridge, launching him and the snowmobile “almost 140 feet before contacting the snow and ice surface,” officials said. He was treated at Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, and speed was considered a factor in the crash.

In Portage Lake, Jennifer McPherson, who is from the Sebago Lake area, went off the trail and hit a tree. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Presque Isle with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

In Caribou on Saturday, Cindy McGriff of North Waterboro rear-ended another snowmobiler on a bridge. The other rider wasn’t injured, but McGriff was treated and released from Cary Medical Center.

In the fatal accident Saturday in Norway, Gracie Herrick Onofrio, 52, of Norway hit a snowbank, was thrown from her sled and struck by another snowmobile. In Poland, a 17-year-old from Massachusetts, Troy Marden, was killed when he hit a snowbank.

Five people have died in snowmobile accidents to date this season.

