IN AUGUSTA on Tuesday at 8:02 a.m., a loose dog was reported on West River Road.
9:08 a.m., a theft was reported on Boothby Street.
10:10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Swan Street.
11:06 a.m., harassment was reported on Smith Street.
11:38 a.m., a burglary was reported on Glenridge Drive.
11:42 a.m., a well-being check was made on Green Street.
11:52 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Glenridge Drive.
12:31 p.m., a well-being check was made on Middle Street.
1:30 p.m., a motor vehicle hit-and-run was reported on State Street.
3:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.
4:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.
4:33 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
5:33 p.m., a well-being check was made on Gage Street.
6:22 p.m., property was recovered on Western Avenue.
6:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Birch Drive.
On Wednesday at 12:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
IN WEST GARDINER on Tuesday at 11:12 a.m., a theft was reported on High Street.

ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA on Tuesday at 5:39 p.m., Joseph D. Brunelle, 29, of Chelsea was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
IN GARDINER on Tuesday at 6:56 p.m. on Brunswick Avenue, Erik Thor Johnson, 29, of Augusta was arrested on the charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

