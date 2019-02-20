IN ANSON, Tuesday at 5:11 p.m., trespassing was reported on New Portland Road.
IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 1:30 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Sidney Street.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Tuesday at 11:54 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Access Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 10:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gagnon Road.
10:25 a.m., a violation of bail or protection order was reported on Main Street.
12:34 p.m., a violation of bail or protection order was reported with no address listed.
2:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.
3:50 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Ohio Hill Road.
4:07 p.m., burglary was reported on Kelley Street.
4:26 p.m., theft was reported on Montcalm Street.
5:14 p.m., theft was reported on Kelley Street.
5:35 p.m., theft was reported on Skowhegan Road.
7:51 p.m., a scam complaint was reported at Police Plaza.
10:44 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at Police Plaza.
IN HARMONY, Tuesday at 3:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mainstream Road.
3:58 p.m., disturbance was reported on Ripley Road.
IN JACKMAN, Tuesday at 3:11 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Main Street.
IN JAY, Tuesday at 9:51 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Hidden Circle.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:40 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Middle Street.
1:52 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Main Street.
8:19 p.m., theft was reported on Russell Road.
Wednesday at 2:03 a.m., breaking and entering was reported on Pinewood Drive.
IN MOOSE RIVER, Tuesday at 7:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN PHILLIPS, Tuesday at 6:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.
IN PLEASANT RIDGE PLANTATION, Tuesday at 10:11 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a report of hunting problems on Ridge Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 7:08 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on North Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 8 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rowe Road.
10:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Factory Street.
IN SMITHFIELD, Tuesday at 4:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Shore Drive.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:11 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Water Street.
11:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.
7:21 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Colby Street.
9:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
11:08 p.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on Elm Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:19 a.m., Brian Paul Sweeney, 38, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
4:20 p.m., Monica L. Morgan, 38, of Jay, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear in court and a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:56 a.m., Zachary Allen Harrington, 33, of Cornville, was arrested on two warrants for unpaid fines.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:33 p.m., Aaron M. Zayac, 21, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
