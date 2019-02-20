IN ANSON, Tuesday at 5:11 p.m., trespassing was reported on New Portland Road.

IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 1:30 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Sidney Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Tuesday at 11:54 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Access Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 10:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gagnon Road.

10:25 a.m., a violation of bail or protection order was reported on Main Street.

12:34 p.m., a violation of bail or protection order was reported with no address listed.

2:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.

3:50 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Ohio Hill Road.

4:07 p.m., burglary was reported on Kelley Street.

4:26 p.m., theft was reported on Montcalm Street.

5:14 p.m., theft was reported on Kelley Street.

5:35 p.m., theft was reported on Skowhegan Road.

7:51 p.m., a scam complaint was reported at Police Plaza.

10:44 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at Police Plaza.

IN HARMONY, Tuesday at 3:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mainstream Road.

3:58 p.m., disturbance was reported on Ripley Road.

IN JACKMAN, Tuesday at 3:11 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Main Street.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 9:51 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Hidden Circle.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:40 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Middle Street.

1:52 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Main Street.

8:19 p.m., theft was reported on Russell Road.

Wednesday at 2:03 a.m., breaking and entering was reported on Pinewood Drive.

IN MOOSE RIVER, Tuesday at 7:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Tuesday at 6:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.

IN PLEASANT RIDGE PLANTATION, Tuesday at 10:11 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a report of hunting problems on Ridge Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 7:08 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on North Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 8 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rowe Road.

10:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Factory Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Tuesday at 4:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Shore Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:11 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Water Street.

11:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.

7:21 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Colby Street.

9:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

11:08 p.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on Elm Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:19 a.m., Brian Paul Sweeney, 38, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

4:20 p.m., Monica L. Morgan, 38, of Jay, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear in court and a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:56 a.m., Zachary Allen Harrington, 33, of Cornville, was arrested on two warrants for unpaid fines.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:33 p.m., Aaron M. Zayac, 21, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

