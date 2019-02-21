IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.
9:19 a.m., a well-being check was made on Calumet Bridge.
10:57 a.m., a well-being check was made on Townsend Street.
11:15 a.m., a well-being check was made on Townsend Street.
11:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.
11:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
12:35 p.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Road.
1 p.m., a well-being check was made on Townsend Street.
1:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxford Street.
2:26 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Pleasant Street.
3:38 p.m., an animal complaint was made at Winthrop and Chapel streets.
3:41 p.m., a trespassing was reported on Stone Street.
3:59 p.m., a well-being check was made on Glenridge Drive.
4:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
5:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.
5:33 p.m., a well-being check was made on Front Street.
5:52 p.m., a theft was reported on Stone Street.
7:25 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Townsend Road.
7:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Edison Drive.
8:55 p.m., underage drinking was reported on Community Drive.
Thursday at 1:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Anthony Avenue.
1:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commerce Drive.
2 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 1:28 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Avenue.
4:47 p.m., a dog was reported missing from Longwood Drive.
7:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Highland Avenue.
Thursday at 5:10 a.m., an assault was reported on Lincoln Avenue.
6:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 9:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Red Top Drive.
IN MOUNT VERNON, Wednesday at 5:13 p.m., a well-being check was made on Pond Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:46 p.m. on Jefferson Street, Hayden J. Hodgkins, 22, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.
10:22 p.m. on Green Street, Joseph Henry Everett, 53, of Augusta, was arrested for violating terms of release.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 12:12 p.m. on Water Street, a 27-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief.
