IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

9:19 a.m., a well-being check was made on Calumet Bridge.

10:57 a.m., a well-being check was made on Townsend Street.

11:15 a.m., a well-being check was made on Townsend Street.

11:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.

11:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

12:35 p.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Road.

1 p.m., a well-being check was made on Townsend Street.

1:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxford Street.

2:26 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Pleasant Street.

3:38 p.m., an animal complaint was made at Winthrop and Chapel streets.

3:41 p.m., a trespassing was reported on Stone Street.

3:59 p.m., a well-being check was made on Glenridge Drive.

4:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

5:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

5:33 p.m., a well-being check was made on Front Street.

5:52 p.m., a theft was reported on Stone Street.

7:25 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Townsend Road.

7:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Edison Drive.

8:55 p.m., underage drinking was reported on Community Drive.

Thursday at 1:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Anthony Avenue.

1:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commerce Drive.

2 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 1:28 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Avenue.

4:47 p.m., a dog was reported missing from Longwood Drive.

7:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Highland Avenue.

Thursday at 5:10 a.m., an assault was reported on Lincoln Avenue.

6:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 9:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Red Top Drive.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Wednesday at 5:13 p.m., a well-being check was made on Pond Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:46 p.m. on Jefferson Street, Hayden J. Hodgkins, 22, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

10:22 p.m. on Green Street, Joseph Henry Everett, 53, of Augusta, was arrested for violating terms of release.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 12:12 p.m. on Water Street, a 27-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief.

