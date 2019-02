IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 5:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Corson Road.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Wednesday at 1:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 11:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Diamond Avenue.

12:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Road.

9:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 2:22 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Six Rod Road.

4:49 p.m., assault was reported on Page Terrace.

5:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 8:27 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Wilton and Livermore Falls roads.

11:01 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

7:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Wednesday at 6:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 8:57 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

11:16 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Park Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 7:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Beech Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 9:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Webb Road.

4:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 9:46 a.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

8:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 4:01 p.m., threatening was reported on Dexter Road.

4:34 p.m., assault was reported on Mountain Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 4:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

11:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

Thursday at 7:53 a.m., theft was reported on Winter Street.

IN TEMPLE, Wednesday at 8:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Varnum Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:32 p.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.

1:47 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on West Street.

2:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.

6:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sherwin Street.

6:48 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.

10:26 p.m., theft was reported on Gray Street.

Thursday at 4:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 2:15 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Weld Road.

6:27 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Depot Street.

10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:21 a.m., a burglary was reported on West Palmer Road.

6:55 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Maple Ridge Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:28 a.m., Katelynn A. Wallace, 21, of Prospect Harbor, was arrested on a warrant.

1:05 p.m., Brian Hovey Gilbert, 61, of Plymouth, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

4:12 p.m., Tanika M. Hodges, 22, of Detroit, was arrested on a warrant.

5:31 p.m., Wesley S. Williams, 28, of Cushing, was arrested on three charges of assaulting an officer.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 1:03 a.m., Jamie Gray, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 1:29 a.m., Devin J. Hubbard, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of obstructing public ways and failing to provide his correct name, date of birth or address.

Also at 1:29 a.m., a 38-year-old man whose name and address are unknown was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, obstructing public ways and failing to provide his correct name, date of birth or address.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:31 p.m., Justin D. Johnson, 34, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after a habitual offender revocation, elevated by three prior convictions.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: