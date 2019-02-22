Lecture series to explore social media marketing

The Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation at Thomas College has announced Social Media Breakfast Central Maine, a three-event business-breakfast series designed to empower local business, nonprofit and entrepreneurial marketers.

Each of the three business-breakfast presentations at Thomas College — the first of which will start at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28 — will spotlight 2019’s best practices in social-media marketing, as revealed by a speaker from one of Maine’s most iconic and marketing-savvy business organizations or nonprofits, according to a news release from the the college.

The Social Media Breakfast Central Maine presentation will feature Brandy Cain, executive director of the Travis Mills Foundation, who will reveal highly effective social-media strategies from her organization’s perspective. Each event will be held in the Spann Student Commons at Thomas College, 180 West River Road, in Waterville. Advance registration and payment of $12 is recommended for your convenience at smbcme.eventbrite.com. The admission fee includes breakfast and coffee, plus a 30-minute business-networking opportunity from 7:30 to 8 a.m.

Subsequent speakers, in March and April, respectively, will be Sean MacCarthy, marketing director at Three Rivers White Water Rafting (March 19); and Kate Boehmer, content manager at Sugarloaf Mountain (April 23).

Health agency hires Cesario to lead farm-to-school program

Healthy Communities of the Capital Area in Gardiner welcomes Stephanie Cesario to its team as the Maine Farm to School Network coordinator.

Cesario will work closely with Renee Page and MFSN core and supporting partners to further leverage and support farm to school initiatives in Maine.

She has coordinated a diversity of farm-to-school initiatives, from managing school gardens on-site at public schools in Vermont to coordinating on-farm field trips for public school youth in Washington.

With a degree in sustainable food systems from the University of Vermont, she brings experience in agricultural education and outreach with farmers, schools, and community organizations. As a small-scale organic grower based in midcoast Maine, she is passionate about youth access to local food and experiential education.

Mainebiz magazine schedules 25th anniversary events

Mainebiz celebrates 25 years of Mainebiz around the state during its 2019 On the Road with Mainebiz Reception Series. Throughout the year Mainebiz will celebrate with its readers, advertisers and partners at all of its events, including its six On the Road with Mainebiz receptions with special giveaways and prizes.

Mainebiz will kick off the celebration by hosting the Greater Portland business community from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Ocean Gateway during the first of six On the Road events in 2019.

The event will gather business executives from the area, along with Mainebiz staffers including publisher Donna Brassard and editor Peter Van Allen for an evening of networking.

The On the Road series encourages business people from Greater Portland and surrounding areas to help businesses network, learn more about the region and exchange ideas. This event is free but space is limited, so guests are invited to register by visiting mainebiz.biz/OTRPortland.

Mainebiz has planned five additional On the Road events this year in Waterville, Ellsworth, Millinocket, Bath/Brunswick, and the Kennebunks. For more information, go to mainebiz.biz/OurEvents.

For more information about sponsorship, or about attending this or other Mainebiz events, contact Alison Nason, marketing and operations director, at [email protected] or 761-8379, ext.326.

