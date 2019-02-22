OUTSIDE BAGHOUZ, Syria — Small trucks carrying disheveled men, women and children left the Islamic State’s last pocket of territory in eastern Syria in an escorted convoy Friday, hours after U.S.-led coalition airstrikes meant to pressure the militants targeted the area on the banks of the Euphrates River.

At least 36 trucks and two buses were seen carrying civilians through a humanitarian corridor from the militants’ last patch of territory in the remote village of Baghouz near the Iraqi border. They were escorted by gun-mounted pickup trucks belonging to the U.S.-backed fighters who have delayed their final assault on remaining militants, pending the exit of civilians.

Men head for a screening site after being evacuated from Baghouz, eastern Syria, on Friday.
Men head for a screening site after being evacuated from Baghouz, eastern Syria, on Friday. Associated Press/Felipe Dana

As the evacuation was taking place, automatic machine gun fire could be heard in the distance and coalition aircraft flew overhead.

From a self-proclaimed “caliphate” straddling large parts of Syria and neighboring Iraq that they seized in 2014, the militants have lost all but a tiny speck in Baghouz. Some 300 IS militants, along with hundreds of civilians believed to be mostly their families, have been under siege for more than a week in a tent encampment in the village.

A spokesman for the U.S.-backed force said there were coalition airstrikes and intermittent clashes with the militants earlier Friday, meant to pressure them into allowing the last civilians to leave.

