GLENDALE, Ariz. —Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was shut down indefinitely Friday after telling Manager Dave Roberts he “didn’t feel right” after two discouraging outings on the mound.

Kershaw worked out indoors but didn’t play catch. Roberts wouldn’t speculate on Kershaw’s next bullpen session.

Shut down, not feeling right

“Just going to take a few days. It’s just best if I do that,” Kershaw said. “I’m not going to get another chance to do this during the season. It feels like it’s a good time. Hopefully be playing catch, if not this weekend, by the first of next week.”

Roberts was unclear as to what exactly is going on with Kershaw, a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, but said “no one is alarmed or worried about it.”

WHITE SOX: Chicago added another option to its competition for an opening in its rotation, agreeing to a minor league contract with veteran right-hander Ervin Santana.

REDS: Pitcher Sonny Gray has stiffness in his right elbow and was scratched from his scheduled start in the spring training-opener Saturday against Cleveland.

Gray experienced stiffness after a bullpen session Monday.

TWINS: Marwin Gonzalez, an infielder and outfielder, agreed to a $21 million, two-year contract, said a person familiar with the negotiations.

ANGELS: Los Angeles signed pitcher Dan Jennings to a minor league contract with an invitation to big league spring training.

METS: An MRI of infielder Jed Lowrie’s left knee was negative, and the team said while behind schedule, Lowrie is likely to be ready for opening day.

