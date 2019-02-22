IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:01 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Chapel Street.

9:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

1:20 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Hospital Street.

3:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

4 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

6:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

10:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Street.

11:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 6:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Monmouth Federal Credit Union on Main Street.

IN VIENNA, Thursday at 2:17 p.m., vandalism was reported on Town House Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:24 p.m., Samantha L. Leonard, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after a reported domestic disturbance on Edward Street.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 8:40 p.m., at least one person was arrested after a reported incident involving intoxicated people. The full report was not available by presstime.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 10:49 p.m., a 21-year old Augusta man was issued a summons on charges of operating while his license was suspended or revoked and attaching false plates after a reported traffic complaint on Glenridge Drive.

Friday at 12:59 a.m., a 37-year-old Wayne man was issued a summons on a charge of operating while his license was suspended or revoked during a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

