IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:01 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Chapel Street.
9:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
1:20 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Hospital Street.
3:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
4 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
4:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
6:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
10:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushman Street.
11:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 6:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Monmouth Federal Credit Union on Main Street.
IN VIENNA, Thursday at 2:17 p.m., vandalism was reported on Town House Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:24 p.m., Samantha L. Leonard, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after a reported domestic disturbance on Edward Street.
IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 8:40 p.m., at least one person was arrested after a reported incident involving intoxicated people. The full report was not available by presstime.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 10:49 p.m., a 21-year old Augusta man was issued a summons on charges of operating while his license was suspended or revoked and attaching false plates after a reported traffic complaint on Glenridge Drive.
Friday at 12:59 a.m., a 37-year-old Wayne man was issued a summons on a charge of operating while his license was suspended or revoked during a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
