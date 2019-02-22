IN ANSON, Thursday at 5:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Greenleaf Road.

5:54 p.m., threatening was reported on Greenleaf Road.

5:56 p.m., threatening was reported on Greenleaf Road.

IN ATHENS, Thursday at 7:43 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Athens Road.

IN BENTON, Friday at 8:55 a.m., a disturbance was reported on River Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 4 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Bangor Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 12:10 p.m., fire units were sent to a call on Main Street.

12:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Six Rod Road.

3 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Keyes Street.

5:01 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Ohio Hill Road.

5:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Prescott Drive.

7:10 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Norridgewock Road.

8:33 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on High Street.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 10:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 12:37 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Middle Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 5:32 p.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on Spruce Terrace.

7:15 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Martin Stream Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 1:02 a.m., a caller from Hubbard Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 3:29 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Libby Hill Road.

5:18 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Camp Road.

9:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gale Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 8:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Powers Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 10:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Corinna Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 11:05 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Big Bird Street.

12:29 p.m., a theft was reported on Milburn Street.

1:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

2:19 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Water Street.

4:37 p.m., firefighting units were sent in response to a call on Academy Circle.

6:21 p.m., a fire call was taken from Beech Street.

9:13 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Fairview Avenue.

Friday at 12:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:35 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Main Street.

10:44 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Summer Street.

12:24 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on West River Road.

12:42 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported near Gilman Street and First Rangeway.

2:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Boothby Street.

2:30 p.m., a vehicle hit-and-run was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

4:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

4:37 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spring Place.

5:51 p.m., noise was reported on Summer Street.

8:34 p.m., noise was reported on Gilman Street.

10:38 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 1:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Lyle Hall Road.

Friday at 8:27 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported neat U.S. Route 2 East and Route 4.

ARRESTS

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 1:02 p.m., Mitchel Burton MacArthur, 29, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 5:58 a.m., Krissie A. Reynolds, 41, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

10:30 a.m., Linda Marie Flagg, 55, of Avon, was arrested on a warrant.

8:28 p.m., Brody J.E. Pond, 21, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 3:04 p.m., James Erwin Laurent, 39, of Cambridge, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines or fees.

4:59 p.m., Robert G. Smith, 62, of St. Albans, was arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual contact.

6:48 p.m., Michael John Richardson, 29, of New Vineyard, was brought to the jail on a writ.

10:31 p.m., Brewster Addison Bainer, 33,of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on drug charges.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 5 p.m., Ruth-Ann Mclean, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant and probation hold, as well as charges of theft, operating after suspension, theft by deception and failing to give correct name.

7:05 p.m., Joshua Crawford, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.

11:38 p.m., Alexander Giroux, 22, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant, as well as a charge of operating after suspension.

SUMMONS

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 10:15 p.m., James Frederick Swan III, 26, of North Anson, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

