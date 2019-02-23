IN ANSON, Friday at 5:09 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Highland Avenue.

IN AUGUSTA on Friday at 6:51 a.m., harassment was reported on Bunny Street.

7:20 a.m., a trespassing was reported on Bangor Street.

8:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

8:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.

12:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Swan Street.

1:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.

2:05 p.m., a well-being check was made on Green Street.

3:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.

5:04 p.m., a stove fire was reported on Water Street.

5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

5:20 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

7:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.

7:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

8:19 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Marketplace Drive.

9:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

10:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 6:28 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Pearl Street.

6:29 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Mutton Lane.

6:33 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Pleasant Street.

9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

IN EAST DIXFIELD, Saturday at 5:05 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 2:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Newhall Street.

4:38 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Main Street.

7 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Skowhegan Road.

7:59 p.m., a water-related complaint was made on Kennebec Street.

10:45 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 10:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

12:40 p.m., an arrest was made on a warrant on County Way.

1:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

11:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN JAY, Friday at 12:01 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Hidden Circle.

7:09 p.m., burglary was reported on Lomie Rivers Road.

Saturday at 12:18 a.m., an arrest was made on a warrant on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 11:30 a.m., violation of bail or protection order was reported on East Madison Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 12:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

2:08 p.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

4:09 p.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on Skowhegan Road.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 12:57 a.m., loud noise or music was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 6:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.

IN ROCKWOOD, Friday at 7:03 p.m., a water-related complaint was made on Viking Way.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 9:41 a.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

12:48 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 10:51 a.m., threatening was reported with no address listed.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:42 a.m., a noise complaint was made on West Street.

9:42 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

12:23 p.m., disturbance was reported on Main Street.

12:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

1:05 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Silver Place.

4:12 p.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

9:57 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Silver Place.

10 p.m., a report of disturbance led to an arrest on Nelson Street.

10:04 p.m., an arrest was made on Water Street.

11:58 p.m., a report of a fight led to an arrest on Silver Street.

Saturday at 12:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carey Lane.

1:13 a.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on Appleton Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the public library.

9:58 p.m., an attempt to locate a person led to an arrest on West Baker Street.

Saturday at 12:43 a.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on South Garand Street.

IN WINTHROP on Friday at 11:18 p.m., a well-being check was made on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA on Friday at 11:20 a.m. on Union Street, Barry Spiller, 75, of Augusta, was arrested on the charge of being a fugitive from justice and on an outstanding warrant.

7:07 p.m. on Western Avenue, Daniel Raymond Asselin, 51, of Farmingdale, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

7:52 p.m. on Water Street, Jarae Lipscomb, 22, of New York City, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 9:29 a.m., Brandy L. Boutilier, 30, of Harmony, was arrested on a probation hold.

10:52 a.m., Andrew Christopher Veysey, 31, of Albion, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear in court on two counts and trafficking in prison contraband.

9:04 p.m., David Adam Doane, 51, of Mercer, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.

Saturday at 12:44 a.m., Austin Albert Carmichael, 37, of Hartland, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear in court.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:10 p.m., Tammy Mitchell, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and charges of aggravated assault and violating conditions of release.

10:32 p.m., Lillian L. Bohner, 19, of Belgrade, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11:58 p.m., Michael Henderson, 30, of Albion, was arrested on charges of assault and refusing to submit to arrest.

Saturday at 1:35 a.m., Ashley Ferris, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA on Friday at 9:10 p.m. on Melville Street, a 39-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on the charge of operating a license while it was suspended or revoked.

