DIXFIELD (WGME) — Two dogs died and a home was heavily damaged in an early morning fire Saturday on Main Street in Dixfield.

The Dixfield Fire Department responded to the 500 block of Main Street, which is Route 2, just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

Heavy fire was showing when crew first arrived, and firefighters knock down the fire from the exterior and interior of the home.

The homeowners were not home at the time, but two dogs were found dead inside the house.

An official cause of the fire remains under investigation and the state fire marshal’s office has been contacted, but the fire is not considered suspicious.

The fire may have started in the laundry area.

Main Street was closed briefly until one lane of traffic was opened.

Firefighters cleared the scene roughly six hours after the call came in.

