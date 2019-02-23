Lina Michaud, of Augusta, has been nominated for the 2019 Maine Mother of the Year, according to a news release from the Maine Chapter of American Mothers Inc. Michaud will travel to Washington D.C., for the national convention set for April 28-30, where the 2019 National Mother of the Year, will be selected and honored.

Michaud is the daughter of Terry Cloutier, of Augusta, and the late Roland Cloutier. Lina is married to Mike “Shu” Michaud and is the mother of two children, Anthony and Asia Le. She also has two stepdaughters, Marcy Le Tavano and Emily Drake Michaud. Michaud also has three grandsons, Lukas, Reid and Logan.

Lina Michaud Contributed photo

Michaud is the fourth member of Le Club Calumet in Augusta to be nominated for this honor. She joined Le Club Calumet and was initiated with the first group of (female) members in 2005. She has served at the club in various capacities through the years and is proud of her Franco-American Heritage, according to the release.

Michaud devotes much of her time to her growing family and the youth in her local community through her membership with the Elks, promoting scholarships, organizing the Greater Augusta Area Back to School Event and is an advisor for the Antlers (Junior Elks) Program. She is a supporter of the Maine Children’s Cancer Program, Camp To Belong Maine, Kinship Group of Central Maine, Betsy Ann Ross House of Hope for Homeless Female Veterans, Family Violence Project and numerous other charitable programs.

Michaud also a member of Saint Michael’s Parish, the Augusta Emblems Club 233, Veterans of Foreign War and American Legion Post 2 auxiliaries and serves as the ABC Quilts coordinator for the Maine Chapter of American Mother’s. Michaud is an Alumna of Cony High School, class of 1979 and the University of Maine at Augusta where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Services, according to the release.

To help defray the costs of the associated convention expenses, the Maine Chapter of American Mothers Inc. will hold a spaghetti supper and silent auction Friday, March 29, in Le Club Calumet’s member’s lounge, 334 West River Road, Augusta. The social is scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner will begin at 6 p.m., music by Archie & Dave will begin at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $10.

Those who are unable to attend the event, but would like to make a donation, can mail a check payable to the Maine Chapter of American Mothers, in care of Lina Michaud, 27 Bunny St., Augusta, ME 04330.

For more information about American Mothers or the event, call the Maine Chapter at 485-7100 or 622-3469.

