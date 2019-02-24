Regarding robocall, all phone calls to my number go directly to an answering machine (“Bill Nemitz: While Maine moves to block shady robocallers, here’s how you can hang them up,” Feb. 14).
There hasn’t been any that have left a message, nor did they leave a name or phone number where they could be reached. This action has greatly reduced the robocalls I get.
Neil Wentworth
Skowhegan
