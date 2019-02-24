IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:20 a.m., a well-being check was made on Glenridge Drive.
9:56 a.m., a theft was reported on Glenridge Drive.
11:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.
11:50 a.m., a well-being check was made on Stephen King Drive.
2:04 p.m., a threat was reported on Cony Road.
2:08 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Western Avenue.
4:13 p.m., a well-being check was made on Eastern Avenue.
4:35 p.m., trespassing was reported on Eight Rod Road.
4:37 p.m., an assault was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
5:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
7:06 p.m., a well-being check was made on Lambert Avenue.
7:41 p.m., a well-being check was made on Winthrop Street.
8:02 p.m., animal complaints were made on Davenport Street.
9:18 p.m., a theft was reported on Glenridge Drive.
IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 7:55 p.m., an animal bite was reported on Main Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:18 p.m. on North Street, David Abraham Fritz, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 4:37 p.m. at Civic Center and Commerce drives, a summons was issued to a 25-year-old Waterville woman on the charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days.
