IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:20 a.m., a well-being check was made on Glenridge Drive.

9:56 a.m., a theft was reported on Glenridge Drive.

11:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.

11:50 a.m., a well-being check was made on Stephen King Drive.

2:04 p.m., a threat was reported on Cony Road.

2:08 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Western Avenue.

4:13 p.m., a well-being check was made on Eastern Avenue.

4:35 p.m., trespassing was reported on Eight Rod Road.

4:37 p.m., an assault was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

5:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

7:06 p.m., a well-being check was made on Lambert Avenue.

7:41 p.m., a well-being check was made on Winthrop Street.

8:02 p.m., animal complaints were made on Davenport Street.

9:18 p.m., a theft was reported on Glenridge Drive.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 7:55 p.m., an animal bite was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:18 p.m. on North Street, David Abraham Fritz, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 4:37 p.m. at Civic Center and Commerce drives, a summons was issued to a 25-year-old Waterville woman on the charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days.

