IN ANSON, Saturday at 10:25 p.m., a complaint about shots being fired was made on Frank Dickey Lane.
IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 8:18 a.m., a water-related complaint was made on Owens Street.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 2:36 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
5:37 p.m., disturbance was reported on Snubber Drive.
10:03 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Birchwood Lane.
IN CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Saturday at 3:39 p.m., theft was reported on Trailer Park Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 7:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Ridge Road.
IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 10:30 a.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Embden Pond Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 10:03 a.m., a burglary was reported on Middle Road.
1:47 p.m., a complaint about shots being fired was made on Martin Stream Road.
5:33 p.m., disturbance was reported on Burns Street.
Sunday at 1:49 a.m., disturbance was reported on Covell Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 1:44 p.m., disturbance was reported at Franklin Health Commons.
9:58 p.m., noise was reported on Waugh Road.
10:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Sunday at 3:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on New Vineyard Road.
IN KINGFIELD, Saturday at 1:22 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 12:06 a.m., a report of suspicious activity led to an arrest on Old Point Avenue.
2:34 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on White School House Road.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 10:51 a.m., an arrest was made after a welfare check on Pullen Drive.
7:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.
7:56 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Rice Rips Road.
9:44 p.m., a fire was reported on Cottle Road.
11:03 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.
Sunday at 12:11 a.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on Water Street.
2:37 a.m., threatening was reported on Fairfield Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 2:49 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Fairview Avenue.
6:59 p.m., a report of disturbance led to an arrest on North Avenue.
8:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.
9:21 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Madison Avenue.
IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 10:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Orchard Drive.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:41 p.m., assault was reported on Ticonic Street.
2:07 p.m., theft was reported on Drummond Avenue.
2:27 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Messalonskee Avenue.
3:48 p.m., assault was reported on Elm Street.
4:09 p.m., a fight was reported on Swan Street.
7:01 p.m., noise was reported on Oak Street.
8:10 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Patriots Drive.
11:33 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Gold Street.
Sunday at 12:16 a.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on Elm Street.
12:57 a.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on Silver Street.
3:44 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gold Street.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 6:34 p.m., noise was reported on Herd Street.
Sunday at 1:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Danielson Street.
1:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Danielson Street.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 2:13 p.m., Ashlyn May Laliberte, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for an unpaid fine.
7:31 p.m., Mike S. Medeiros, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.
Sunday at 1:20 a.m., Anders Nicholas Olafson, 29, of New Portland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 4:35 p.m., Ismael Bou, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
11:50 p.m., Danielle Demeritt, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
Sunday at 12:33 a.m., Stephen Denis, 59, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
