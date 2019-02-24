IN ANSON, Saturday at 10:25 p.m., a complaint about shots being fired was made on Frank Dickey Lane.

IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 8:18 a.m., a water-related complaint was made on Owens Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 2:36 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

5:37 p.m., disturbance was reported on Snubber Drive.

10:03 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Birchwood Lane.

IN CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Saturday at 3:39 p.m., theft was reported on Trailer Park Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 7:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Ridge Road.

IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 10:30 a.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Embden Pond Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 10:03 a.m., a burglary was reported on Middle Road.

1:47 p.m., a complaint about shots being fired was made on Martin Stream Road.

5:33 p.m., disturbance was reported on Burns Street.

Sunday at 1:49 a.m., disturbance was reported on Covell Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 1:44 p.m., disturbance was reported at Franklin Health Commons.

9:58 p.m., noise was reported on Waugh Road.

10:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 3:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Saturday at 1:22 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 12:06 a.m., a report of suspicious activity led to an arrest on Old Point Avenue.

2:34 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on White School House Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 10:51 a.m., an arrest was made after a welfare check on Pullen Drive.

7:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.

7:56 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Rice Rips Road.

9:44 p.m., a fire was reported on Cottle Road.

11:03 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.

Sunday at 12:11 a.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on Water Street.

2:37 a.m., threatening was reported on Fairfield Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 2:49 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Fairview Avenue.

6:59 p.m., a report of disturbance led to an arrest on North Avenue.

8:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

9:21 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 10:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Orchard Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:41 p.m., assault was reported on Ticonic Street.

2:07 p.m., theft was reported on Drummond Avenue.

2:27 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Messalonskee Avenue.

3:48 p.m., assault was reported on Elm Street.

4:09 p.m., a fight was reported on Swan Street.

7:01 p.m., noise was reported on Oak Street.

8:10 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Patriots Drive.

11:33 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Gold Street.

Sunday at 12:16 a.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on Elm Street.

12:57 a.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on Silver Street.

3:44 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gold Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 6:34 p.m., noise was reported on Herd Street.

Sunday at 1:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Danielson Street.

1:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Danielson Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 2:13 p.m., Ashlyn May Laliberte, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for an unpaid fine.

7:31 p.m., Mike S. Medeiros, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Sunday at 1:20 a.m., Anders Nicholas Olafson, 29, of New Portland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 4:35 p.m., Ismael Bou, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11:50 p.m., Danielle Demeritt, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday at 12:33 a.m., Stephen Denis, 59, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: