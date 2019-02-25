IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

2:18 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Western Avenue.

4:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

4:54 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Leighton Road.

5:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.

Monday at 2:03 a.m., a barking dog was reported near Cony Road and New England Road.

3:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.

IN BELGRADE, Saturday at 9:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lake Shore Drive.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 8:23 a.m., theft was reported on Autumn Street.

8:25 a.m., theft was reported on Bridge Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 8:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 10:37 a.m., criminal mischief was reported at Fielder’s Choice on Western Avenue after a window on the front of the business was damaged. The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department estimated the damage at $250.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Friday at 10:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 5 p.m., a stray animal was reported on Route 133.

5:43 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly abandoned on Lady Slipper Lane.

6:58 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly abandoned on High Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 11:07 a.m., Coty L. Norton Perry, 30, of Windsor, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order after an incident on Civic Center Drive.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 7:54 p.m., Eric Hunter, 28, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of theft of property valued under $500, refusing to submit to arrest, obstructing government administration, assault on an officer and terrorizing after an incident on Main Avenue.

8:32 p.m., James C. Briggs, 18, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest and consuming liquor as a minor after an incident on Bridge Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:32 a.m., a 43-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of littering after a reported disturbance near Western Avenue and Melville Street.

2:48 p.m., a 42-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on charges of operating with a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration after a car accident on North Belfast Avenue.

IN GARDINER, an 83-year-old Gardiner man was issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license after a car accident on Church Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 9:53 p.m., a 56-year-old Chelsea man was issued a summons on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and failing to report an accident after a car accident on Winthrop Street.

