IN ANSON, Sunday at 10:16 p.m., police made an arrest after a report of a disturbance on West Mills Road.

Monday at 8:36 a.m., a theft was reported on New Portland Road.

IN CARATUNK, Sunday at 1:16 p.m., a snowmobile problem was reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 9 a.m., a caller from Main Street reported someone was missing.

4:36 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Begin’s Way.

Monday at 9:48 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 8:55 a.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Middle Road.

2:58 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from High Street.

3:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Center Road.

8:43 p.m., a structure fire was reported on High Street.

9:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 11:15 a.m., harassment was reported on Orchard Street.

11:31 a.m., harassment was reported on Orchard Street.

12:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Town Farm Road.

1:05 p.m., a caller from South Street at University of Maine requested someone be removed from the premises.

2:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

4:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dunham Road.

5:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

11:21 p.m., noise was reported on Town Farm Road.

Monday at 8:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Adams Circle.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 9:40 a.m., trespassing was reported on Mill Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 11:24 a.m., a fire or odor investigation call was made on Old Point Avenue.

Monday at 6:57 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Preble Avenue.

6:42 p.m., a structure fire was reported on East Madison Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 8:51 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Forest Avenue.

3 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Waterville Road.

5:31 p.m., an assault was reported on Mercer Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 9:38 a.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

2:58 p.m., trespassing was reported on East River Road.

3:10 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:27 p.m., police made an arrest after a traffic stop on Madison Avenue.

Monday at 3:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 11:03 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Airport Road.

9:13 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on King Street.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 1:50 a.m., threatening was reported on Oak Street.

Monday at 12:25 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Church Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 9:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 12:17 a.m., Jason Richard Starbird, 35, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

12:16 p.m., Joshua W. Wilcox, 45, of Rangeley, was arrested on a warrant.

5:35 p.m., Leah Anne Atwood, 24, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

7:28 p.m., Jerrold Arthur Dodge, 64, of Jay, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating without a license, attaching false plates and theft by unauthorized use of property.

Saturday at 12:43 a.m., Gary L. Choate, 32, of Livermore, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of operation after suspension.

1:35 a.m., Corey Steven Lawson, 38, of Minot, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday at 12:35 p.m., Logan Stephen Welch, 23, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

5:58 p.m., Daniel Allen Marshall, 33, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.

11:16 p.m., Jacob Spencer Violette, 23, of West Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 10:56 p.m., Matthew S. Thomas, 28, of Newport, was arrested on a warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Monday at 12:09 a.m., Patrick Henry Dube, 36, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, with one prior.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:57 a.m., Jacob C. Usher, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 6:44 p.m., Paul E. Trask, 47, of Clinton, was issued a summons on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 8:47 a.m., Pamela M. Leavitt, 51, of Belgrade, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.

