Federal legislation sponsored by Maine Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree, both Democrats, will allow clam and worm harvesters to continue to work in intertidal zones around Acadia National Park, and will also allow the park to expand through a 1,400-acre donation on the Schoodic Peninsula.

The House approved the bill Tuesday – it has already been approved by the Senate – and it will now be sent to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law, according to a statement issued by Golden’s office.

“Our provision, which passed the House today, puts control back in the hands of local folks in Hancock County so they can continue the clamming and worming traditions their parents and grandparents passed down,” Golden said.

The bipartisan bill also ensures that Schoodic Woods is added to Acadia National Park. In addition, the legislation reauthorizes the Acadia National Park Advisory Commission, Golden said.

