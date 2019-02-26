IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:54 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Chapel Street.

9:03 a.m., harassment was reported on Townsend Road.

9:08 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Pierce Drive.

10:50 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Elm Street.

11:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.

12:29 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on New England Road.

1:47 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Stephen King Drive.

2:12 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hudson Street.

2:25 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported near Route 3 East and Riverside Drive.

2:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Road.

4:18 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Green Street.

4:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:49 p.m., a loose dog was reported on State Street.

6:41 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:18 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported near Memorial Drive and Gage Street.

10:41 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Union Street.

Tuesday at 12:22 a.m., gross sexual assault was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

8:05 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Bangor Street.

8:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9 a.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN CHINA, Monday at 10:52 a.m., an Old Waterville Road caller reported ammunition, a TV and other items stolen.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 10:23 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on West Hill Road.

5 p.m., a dog attack was reported Brunswick Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 8:38 a.m., harassment was reported at Phil’s Super Variety on U.S. Route 202.



ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:33 a.m., a 13-year old was arrested on two charges of harassment by telephone following an investigation on Union Street.

7:40 p.m., Nathan Brackett, 31, of Saco, was arrested on a charge of theft by deception following a shoplifting complaint on Civic Center Drive.

Tuesday at 10:15 a.m., Rudy Delks, 50, of Troy, New York, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a car crash near Civic Center Drive and Garden Court.

