IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:54 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Chapel Street.
9:03 a.m., harassment was reported on Townsend Road.
9:08 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Pierce Drive.
10:50 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Elm Street.
11:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.
12:29 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on New England Road.
1:47 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Stephen King Drive.
2:12 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hudson Street.
2:25 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported near Route 3 East and Riverside Drive.
2:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Road.
4:18 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Green Street.
4:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
4:49 p.m., a loose dog was reported on State Street.
6:41 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.
10:18 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported near Memorial Drive and Gage Street.
10:41 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Union Street.
Tuesday at 12:22 a.m., gross sexual assault was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
8:05 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Bangor Street.
8:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
9 a.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.
IN CHINA, Monday at 10:52 a.m., an Old Waterville Road caller reported ammunition, a TV and other items stolen.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 10:23 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on West Hill Road.
5 p.m., a dog attack was reported Brunswick Avenue.
IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 8:38 a.m., harassment was reported at Phil’s Super Variety on U.S. Route 202.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:33 a.m., a 13-year old was arrested on two charges of harassment by telephone following an investigation on Union Street.
7:40 p.m., Nathan Brackett, 31, of Saco, was arrested on a charge of theft by deception following a shoplifting complaint on Civic Center Drive.
Tuesday at 10:15 a.m., Rudy Delks, 50, of Troy, New York, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a car crash near Civic Center Drive and Garden Court.
