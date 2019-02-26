IN ANSON, Monday at 8:36 a.m., a theft was reported on New Portland Road.
7:03 p.m., wires were reported down on Patterson Bridge Road.
IN ATHENS, Monday at 1:23 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Main Street.
IN CANAAN, Monday at 2:54 p.m., wires were reported down on Tropical Fish Road.
4:32 p.m., trees were reported down on Lancaster Road.
IN CARATUNK, Monday at 7:16 p.m., a burglary was reported on U.S. Route 201.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 11:04 p.m., a road hazard was reported on West Mountain Road.
7:28 p.m., a fire with power line down was reported on Carrabassett Drive.
IN CARTHAGE, Monday at 10:22 a.m., fraud was reported on Winter Hill Road.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Monday at 4:45 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Sand Pond Road.
IN CHINA, Monday at 10:52 a.m., a caller from Old Waterville Road reported the theft of items including ammunition and a television.
IN CORNVILLE, Monday at 6:39 p.m., a vehicle crash was reported on Beckwith Road.
IN DETROIT, Monday at 11:35 a.m., threatening was reported on Troy Road.
IN EUSTIS, Monday at 10:41 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with injury was reported on Arnold Trail.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 4:31 p.m., wires were reported down on Middle Road.
7:35 p.m., a scam was reported on Skowhegan Road.
Tuesday at 8:57 a.m., threatening was reported on High Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 8:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Adams Circle.
IN MADISON, Monday at 6:57 a.m., mischief was reported on Preble Avenue.
2:45 p.m., a vehicle crash was reported on River Road.
4:38 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Mosher Hill Road.
4:56 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Wilton Road.
6:25 p.m., a fire with power lines down was reported on Industry Road.
6:44 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Blackwell Hill Road.
7:31 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Wilton Road.
11:55 p.m., noise was reported on Middle Street.
Tuesday at 6:08 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Mosher Hill Road.
6:18 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Wilton Road.
7:38 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Holley Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Monday at 3:27 p.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Weeks Mills Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 2:48 p.m., trees were reported down on Madison Road.
2:56 p.m., wires were reported down on Madison Road.
3:34 p.m., wires were reported down on George Street.
3:59 p.m., trees were reported down on Mercer Road.
4:08 p.m., trees were reported down on Skowhegan Road.
4:12 p.m., trees were reported down on Sandy River Road.
5:43 p.m., trees were reported down on Sunset Hill Road.
11:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 3:27 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Smithfield Road.
Tuesday at 3:59 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Center Street.
IN PHILLIPS, Monday at 1:34 p.m., a fire with a power line down was reported on Salem Road.
6:44 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Tory Hill Road.
10:18 p.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Tory Hill Road.
IN RANGELEY, Monday at 3:27 p.m., power lines were reported down on Mingo Loop Road.
4:53 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Quimby Pond Road.
IN RIPLEY, Monday at 10:24 p.m., debris was reported in the road on Todds Corner Road.
IN ROCKWOOD STRIP, Tuesday at 5:34 a.m., debris was reported in the road on Jackman Road.
IN ST. ALBANS, Monday at 10:22 a.m., debris was reported in the road on Ripley Road.
8:04 p.m., trees were reported down on Snow Road.
IN SIDNEY, Monday at 1:39 p.m., debris was reported in the road of Interstate 95.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 4:01 a.m., debris was reported in the road on Waterville Road.
7:02 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Main Street.
10:31 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Gilblair Street.
3:48 p.m., tress were reported down on Varney Road.
4:38 p.m., a scam was reported on McClellan Street.
4:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.
7:17 p.m., loud noise was reported on Cherry Street.
7:50 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Waterville Road.
IN SMITHFIELD, Monday at 5:21 p.m., wires were reported down on East Pond Road.
IN STARKS, Monday at 4:05 p.m., trees were reported down on Emery Road.
IN STRONG, Monday at 8:28 p.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Hammond Lane.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 11:25 a.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
12:16 p.m., a theft was reported on Rideout Street.
12:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Front Street.
2:12 p.m., someone from Kennedy Memorial Drive reported receiving bad checks.
2:28 p.m., threatening was reported at Elm Plaza off Front Street.
4:54 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Main Street.
5:46 p.m., threatening was reported on North Street.
7:05 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sanger Avenue.
8:39 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.
IN WELD, Monday at 6:36 p.m., power lines were reported down on West Side Road.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 7:15 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Schoolhouse Road.
7:28 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported near Maxwell Road and U.S. Route 2 West.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 10:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Avenue.
Tuesday at 12:53 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Boston Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 9:10 a.m., Ezekiel Soloman Solis, 23, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 3:02 p.m., Hunter Charles Prew, 23, of Detroit, was arrested on a warrant, as well as charges of criminal threatening and terrorizing.
4:03 p.m., Shawn D. O’Neil, 48, of Portland, was arrested on a probation revocation.
4:54 p.m., Daniel Wilfred Gordon, 29, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.
5:41 p.m., Alan S. Chadwick, 34, of Embden, was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, sale/use of drug paraphernalia and operating under the influence.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:40 p.m., Jamilee Kus, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violation of condition of release.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 3:48 p.m., Benjamin E. York, 57, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of possession of suspended or fictitious license.
Tuesday at 4:28 a.m., Micael S. Buzuneh, 30, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of misuse of E-911 system.
