IN ANSON, Monday at 8:36 a.m., a theft was reported on New Portland Road.

7:03 p.m., wires were reported down on Patterson Bridge Road.

IN ATHENS, Monday at 1:23 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 2:54 p.m., wires were reported down on Tropical Fish Road.

4:32 p.m., trees were reported down on Lancaster Road.

IN CARATUNK, Monday at 7:16 p.m., a burglary was reported on U.S. Route 201.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 11:04 p.m., a road hazard was reported on West Mountain Road.

7:28 p.m., a fire with power line down was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CARTHAGE, Monday at 10:22 a.m., fraud was reported on Winter Hill Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Monday at 4:45 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Sand Pond Road.

IN CHINA, Monday at 10:52 a.m., a caller from Old Waterville Road reported the theft of items including ammunition and a television.

IN CORNVILLE, Monday at 6:39 p.m., a vehicle crash was reported on Beckwith Road.

IN DETROIT, Monday at 11:35 a.m., threatening was reported on Troy Road.

IN EUSTIS, Monday at 10:41 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with injury was reported on Arnold Trail.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 4:31 p.m., wires were reported down on Middle Road.

7:35 p.m., a scam was reported on Skowhegan Road.

Tuesday at 8:57 a.m., threatening was reported on High Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 8:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Adams Circle.

IN MADISON, Monday at 6:57 a.m., mischief was reported on Preble Avenue.

2:45 p.m., a vehicle crash was reported on River Road.

4:38 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Mosher Hill Road.

4:56 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Wilton Road.

6:25 p.m., a fire with power lines down was reported on Industry Road.

6:44 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Blackwell Hill Road.

7:31 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Wilton Road.

11:55 p.m., noise was reported on Middle Street.

Tuesday at 6:08 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Mosher Hill Road.

6:18 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Wilton Road.

7:38 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Holley Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Monday at 3:27 p.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Weeks Mills Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 2:48 p.m., trees were reported down on Madison Road.

2:56 p.m., wires were reported down on Madison Road.

3:34 p.m., wires were reported down on George Street.

3:59 p.m., trees were reported down on Mercer Road.

4:08 p.m., trees were reported down on Skowhegan Road.

4:12 p.m., trees were reported down on Sandy River Road.

5:43 p.m., trees were reported down on Sunset Hill Road.

11:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 3:27 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Smithfield Road.

Tuesday at 3:59 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Center Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Monday at 1:34 p.m., a fire with a power line down was reported on Salem Road.

6:44 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Tory Hill Road.

10:18 p.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Tory Hill Road.

IN RANGELEY, Monday at 3:27 p.m., power lines were reported down on Mingo Loop Road.

4:53 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Quimby Pond Road.

IN RIPLEY, Monday at 10:24 p.m., debris was reported in the road on Todds Corner Road.

IN ROCKWOOD STRIP, Tuesday at 5:34 a.m., debris was reported in the road on Jackman Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Monday at 10:22 a.m., debris was reported in the road on Ripley Road.

8:04 p.m., trees were reported down on Snow Road.

IN SIDNEY, Monday at 1:39 p.m., debris was reported in the road of Interstate 95.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 4:01 a.m., debris was reported in the road on Waterville Road.

7:02 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Main Street.

10:31 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Gilblair Street.

3:48 p.m., tress were reported down on Varney Road.

4:38 p.m., a scam was reported on McClellan Street.

4:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

7:17 p.m., loud noise was reported on Cherry Street.

7:50 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Waterville Road.

IN SMITHFIELD, Monday at 5:21 p.m., wires were reported down on East Pond Road.

IN STARKS, Monday at 4:05 p.m., trees were reported down on Emery Road.

IN STRONG, Monday at 8:28 p.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Hammond Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 11:25 a.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

12:16 p.m., a theft was reported on Rideout Street.

12:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Front Street.

2:12 p.m., someone from Kennedy Memorial Drive reported receiving bad checks.

2:28 p.m., threatening was reported at Elm Plaza off Front Street.

4:54 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Main Street.

5:46 p.m., threatening was reported on North Street.

7:05 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sanger Avenue.

8:39 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

IN WELD, Monday at 6:36 p.m., power lines were reported down on West Side Road.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 7:15 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Schoolhouse Road.

7:28 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported near Maxwell Road and U.S. Route 2 West.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 10:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Avenue.

Tuesday at 12:53 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Boston Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 9:10 a.m., Ezekiel Soloman Solis, 23, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 3:02 p.m., Hunter Charles Prew, 23, of Detroit, was arrested on a warrant, as well as charges of criminal threatening and terrorizing.

4:03 p.m., Shawn D. O’Neil, 48, of Portland, was arrested on a probation revocation.

4:54 p.m., Daniel Wilfred Gordon, 29, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.

5:41 p.m., Alan S. Chadwick, 34, of Embden, was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, sale/use of drug paraphernalia and operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:40 p.m., Jamilee Kus, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violation of condition of release.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 3:48 p.m., Benjamin E. York, 57, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of possession of suspended or fictitious license.

Tuesday at 4:28 a.m., Micael S. Buzuneh, 30, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of misuse of E-911 system.

