A Fairfield woman escaped injury early Wednesday morning after she lost control of her car while attempting to avoid a deer on Route 150 in Athens, police said.

Tonja Dodge, 35, was motoring southbound at about 3:30 a.m. when a deer jumped into the road on Route 150, also known as Harmony Road, northeast of Athens village, according to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster. Athens Fire Chief Brett Strout said in a social media message that “road conditions and a deer ran out out in front of vehicle.”

The vehicle, a gray 2016 Chevrolet Cruise, struck a snowbank and rolled over, Lancaster said.

Lancaster said when the Athens Fire Department arrived on scene Dodge was outside of her vehicle.

Dodge was wearing a seat belt and was not taken to the hospital, Lancaster said. Deputy Kyle Haseltine was the investigating officer.

The vehicle was towed by Chuck’s towing, of Skowhegan. Lancaster said the car was heavily damaged and no charges are anticipated.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

