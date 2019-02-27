WATERVILLE — Former Waterville City Councilor Jackie Dupont was selected Wednesday night as chairwoman of the Waterville Democratic Committee.
During a committee meeting at the Chace Community Forum, Dupont was the only person who sought the nomination and was unanimously named chairwoman of the committee.
A former city councilor representing Ward 7, Dupont replaces Lily Herrmann, a Colby College student who became chairwoman in August but has since resigned.
About 45 people attended Wednesday’s meeting.
Rachel Ohm — 612-2368
Twitter: @rachel_ohm
-
Varsity Maine
Boys basketball: Selflessness paying off for Winthrop in run to state final
-
Maine Crime
Maine supreme court rejects appeal in double killing
-
Local & State
Seven rescued from stranded vehicles in northern Maine
-
Life & Culture
21st Century Fox ordered to pay $179 million in ‘Bones’ profit dispute
-
News
U.S. seeks U.N. vote on resolution urging ‘peaceful restoration of democracy’ in Venezuela