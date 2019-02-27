WATERVILLE — Former Waterville City Councilor Jackie Dupont was selected Wednesday night as chairwoman of the Waterville Democratic Committee.

During a committee meeting at the Chace Community Forum, Dupont was the only person who sought the nomination and was unanimously named chairwoman of the committee.

A former city councilor representing Ward 7, Dupont replaces Lily Herrmann, a Colby College student who became chairwoman in August but has since resigned.

About 45 people attended Wednesday’s meeting.

