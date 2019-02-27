IN AUGUSTA on Tuesday at 8:03 a.m., stolen property was recovered on Stone Street.
8:05 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Bangor Street.
8:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
9 a.m., a theft was reported on Northern Avenue.
10:09 a.m., a well-being check was made on Eastern Avenue.
2:18 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with injury occurred at Jefferson Street and Northern Avenue.
2:19 p.m., a well-being check was made on Malta Street.
2:58 p.m., a theft was reported on Eastern Avenue.
3:13 p.m., a well-being check was made on Bangor Street.
3:36 p.m., a loose dog was reported at Capitol Street and Ganneston Drive.
5:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
7:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Teddy Bear Lane.
7:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Patterson Lane.
8:31 p.m., a well-being check was made on Marketplace Drive.
9 p.m., an assault was reported on Washington Street.
9:57 p.m. a well-being check was made on Water Street.
10:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hospital Street.
On Wednesday at 2:10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.
3:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.
4:49 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Washington Street.
4:52 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with injury was reported on Stone Street and Eastern Avenue.
IN GARDINER on Tuesday at 1:20 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.
IN MONMOUTH on Tuesday at 3:24 p.m., a theft was reported on Turner Drive.
IN PITTSTON on Tuesday at 11:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Wood Duck Lane.
IN WINDSOR on Tuesday at 7:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Turner Lane.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA on Tuesday at 10:15 a.m., Rudy Delks, 50, of Troy, New York, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after being involved in a motor vehicle accident.
