IN ALBION, Tuesday at 1:22 p.m., a car-pole crash was reported on Benton Road.

IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 2:10 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of an assault on South Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 10:48 a.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 5:45 p.m., Fairfield fire units were sent to assist with a chimney fire on Bangor Road.

6:25 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Mutton Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 8:57 a.m., police made an arrest following a threatening complaint on High Street.

7:31 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a disable motor vehicle on Middle Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 12:16 p.m., a power line was reported down on Industry Road.

4:52 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Bailey Hill Road.

5:04 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Morrison Hill Road.

10:06 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Hurst Lane.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 4:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

7:48 p.m., police made an arrest on Canaan Road.

IN JACKMAN, Tuesday at 3:33 p.m., police attempted to locate someone on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 5:50 a.m., fire units were sent to a call on Tupper Road.

11 p.m., an assault was reported on South Main Street.

Wednesday at 7:34 a.m., police were sent to a call on Park Street.

9:07 a.m., fire units were sent to a call on Lakewood Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Tuesday at 6:49 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Parlin Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 1:53 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Oak Street.

4:52 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Oak Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:42 a.m., a theft was reported on Cedar Ridge Drive.

3:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Pond Road.

4:06 p.m., trespass was reported on St. John Street.

4:17 p.m., an auto theft was reported on Jackson Street.

7:09 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Mount Pleasant Avenue.

10:15 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Dinsmore Street.

Wednesday at 2:04 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from Summer Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:16 a.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

9:31 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Trafton Road.

10:37 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

11:52 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Victoria Drive.

2:34 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported at Post Office Square off Main Street.

3:18 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:13 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Chesley Drive.

7:04 p.m., a caller from Halde Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 1:37 a.m., an assault was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

4:01 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 10:42 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Bay Street.

3:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Halifax Street.

3:59 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Bassett Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:15 a.m., Brian R. Holmes, 39, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating without a license.

11:57 a.m., Anthony Charles Ellis, 48, of New Sharon, was arrested on two warrants.

3:56 p.m., Eric S. Letalien, 43, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a warrant.

10:15 p.m., Rebekah Jean Kennison, 38, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of assault.

10:32 p.m., Clifford Lewis Oliver, 53, of Jay, was arrested on charges of assault, criminal threatening and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:39 p.m., Crystal Bjornson, 46, of Skowhegan, was arrested on four warrants for failure to appear in court and on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation, operating under the influence, with one prior, and violating the conditions of release.

2:44 p.m., Ruth Helen Higginbotham, 28, of Skowhegan, was brought to the jail on a writ of habeas corpus.

3:24 p.m., Charles J. Ayers, 46, of Athens, was arrested on a charge of violating the conditions of release.

8:38 p.m., Mark Allen Berry, 47, of Hartland, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court for a contempt hearing.

9:56 p.m., Timothy Allen Gardner, 49, of Harvel, Massachusetts, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines or fees and on a charge of trafficking in prison contraband.

SUMMONSES

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 7:03 a.m., Benjamin Crocker, 31, of Portland, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

7:26 a.m., Adam Jody Adams, 50, of Clinton, was summoned on a charge of operating vehicle without a license.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 3:57 p.m., Paul S. Shorette, 48, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of operating with suspended registration.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: