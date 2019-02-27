MADRID — A snowshoe is planned from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Saturday, March 9, meet at 956 Reeds Mill Road. The trip will be along a short section of the Fly Rod Crosby Trail, along the Orbeton Stream, said Ginni Robie, a member of the High Peaks Alliance, which is hosting of the trek, according to news release from the alliance.
The morning hike is suitable for all levels of experience. Along with snow shoes and poles, be sure to bring water and sunglasses and to wear warm winter clothes and boots.
Robie has invited everyone back to her home near the trail for refreshments. To let Robie know you’ll join the event, contact her at [email protected] or 639-2713. Snow date is March 10.
For questions, email Brent West at [email protected] or Betsy Squibb at [email protected]
-
Community
Pineland Fiddlers to travel to Scotland in July
-
Editorials
Our View: Lack of savings for retirement puts generations in peril
-
Letters to the Editor
State constitution should be changed
-
Letters to the Editor
SAD 54 board should listen to tribes
-
Editorials
View from Away: R. Kelly indicted — Will justice finally be served?