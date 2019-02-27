MADRID — A snowshoe is planned from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Saturday, March 9, meet at 956 Reeds Mill Road. The trip will be along a short section of the Fly Rod Crosby Trail, along the Orbeton Stream, said Ginni Robie, a member of the High Peaks Alliance, which is hosting of the trek, according to news release from the alliance.

The morning hike is suitable for all levels of experience. Along with snow shoes and poles, be sure to bring water and sunglasses and to wear warm winter clothes and boots.

Robie has invited everyone back to her home near the trail for refreshments. To let Robie know you’ll join the event, contact her at [email protected] or 639-2713. Snow date is March 10.

For questions, email Brent West at [email protected] or Betsy Squibb at [email protected]

