EDINGBURG – A Maine wildlife biologist said one of the bear cubs that nearly froze to death is doing well after being placed with a surrogate den.
The Bangor Daily News documented Randy Cross as he checked on the cub Wednesday. He easily recognized the young bruin because of signs of frostbite on the tips of its ears.
Then the cub was placed back in the den.
Three cubs were placed in new dens after being abandoned Jan. 31 when a piece of logging machinery passed close to their den. Their mother fled the ruckus, and didn’t immediately return, and the logger contacted the Maine Warden Service for help.
The cub that was checked on Wednesday was placed in Edinburg. The other two were placed with a mother bear in Orneville.
-
Sports
Westbrook grandmother trying to complete Oceans Seven swim
-
News
Edward Nixon, youngest brother of President Richard Nixon, dies at 88
-
Maine Crime
Inmate sent threatening letter to woman from jail, authorities say
-
News
Texas inmate executed 30 years after killing three
-
Local & State
More than 2,500 attend funeral of Gorham school resource officer