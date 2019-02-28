IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 10:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Taylor Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 8:18 p.m., assault was reported on Page Terrace.

9:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 10:23 a.m., threatening was reported on Knowlton Corner Road.

12:20 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on South Strong Road.

5:32 p.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Savage Road.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 8:51 p.m., a burglary was reported on Bridge Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Wednesday at 9:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Kingfield Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 12:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Pinewood Drive.

7:13 p.m., threatening was reported on Pinewood Drive.

IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 1:46 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Kimball Pond Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 12:59 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 5:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Frederick Corner Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 10:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak and Main streets.

6:39 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Northwest Road.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 7:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 10:55 a.m., mischief was reported on Fourth Street.

2:53 p.m., threatening was reported on Ryan Court.

4:50 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Central Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 1:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

2:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

5:15 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on West Front Street.

6:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pine Street.

IN TEMPLE, Wednesday at 12:57 p.m., trespassing was reported on Jenkins Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.

1:47 p.m., a case involving juvenile offenses was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

2:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

2:53 p.m., a burglary was reported on Moor Street.

4:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Roosevelt Avenue.

Thursday at 3:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bell Street.

IN WEST FORKS, Wednesday at 11:59 a.m., theft was reported on Comber Woods South.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 2:14 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Benton Avenue.

6:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 5:55 a.m., Monica A. Rollins, 37, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

11:21 a.m., David O. Miles Jr., 28, of Dexter, was arrested on three warrants.

6:13 p.m., James Petiro Barbioni, 35, of East Dixfield, was arrested on a charge of trafficking tobacco in an adult correctional facility.

10:34 p.m., Joshua Lee Hiscook, 36, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on five warrants and charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention with physical force and operating after suspension.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 7:40 a.m., Kayla M. Stewart, 23, of Fairfield, was arrested on a writ.

8:30 a.m., Gregory Michael Cox, 37, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

9:43 a.m., Zane Thomas Giguere, 21, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, elevated by one prior.

11:19 a.m., Scott Richard Nicholson, 48, of Wallingford, Connecticut, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

1:34 p.m., Joseph Anthony Varricchio, 36, was arrested on a warrant and charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

5:12 p.m., Michael Greenlaw, 20, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.

5:29 p.m., Faith M. Walsh, 20, was arrested on three warrants.

9:23 p.m., Jonathan Tyler Cayford, 26, was arrested on a charge of probation hold.

10:56 p.m., Kara Michelle Hutchinson, 30, was arrested on a warrant and charges of operating under the influence, operating after suspension, violating conditions of release and failing to stop for an officer.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 3:51 p.m., Robert R. White, 58, of Clinton, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.

11:13 p.m., Trista L. Howard, 34, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while her license was suspended or revoked.

Thursday at 12:07 a.m., Rachel Marie Laddaga, 34, of Waterville, was issued a summons on charges of operating while her license was suspended or revoked and violating conditions of release.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 12:07 a.m., Mark w. Kocaoglu, 35, of Moscow, was issued a summons on charges of operating a defective vehicle and operating after his license was suspended.

Also at 12:07 a.m., Ryan S. Mitchell, 32, of Clinton, was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful use of a permit.

