This is a note for drivers in the Pittsfield area to watch out for folks walking on or in the side of the roads in Pittsfield, as the town has a policy of plowing but not treating the sidewalks, which are very icy.

I’ve fallen once trying to use the sidewalk and had trouble getting up again. I’m 62 and don’t bounce on my feet like I used to, so I ask drivers in my area to watch out for people who are trying to get around as safely as possible, and to watch out for the school kids who have to walk in the road to get to school and home as well.

Don Hallenbeck

Pittsfield

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: