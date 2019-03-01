IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:05 a.m., assault was reported on Northern Avenue.

12:18 p.m., an abandoned car was reported on Anthony Avenue.

12:58 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.

2:06 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cony Street.

4:15 p.m., fraud was reported on Malta Street.

4:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Willow Street.

4:53 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

6:20 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Cedar Street.

Friday at 12:18 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Haven Road.

12:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crossing Way.

12:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

2:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 2:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Church Street.

9:39 p.m., a caller reported “many people fighting” on Water Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Thursday at 4:59 p.m., theft was reported on Fairview Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 3:26 p.m., a 15-year old was arrested on a charge of possessing liquor as a minor following a reported liquor law violation on Water Street.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 11:08 p.m., Natalie F. Robbins, 27, of Gardiner, was arrested on three outstanding warrants following an incident on Brunswick Avenue.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 4:08 p.m., a 37-year old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Whitten Road.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: