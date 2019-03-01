IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 9:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Grand Summit Lane.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 4:37 p.m., theft was reported on High Street.

IN DETROIT, Thursday at 8:05 p.m., trespassing was reported on Troy Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 11:48 p.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.

Friday at 7:27 a.m., threatening was reported on Ridge Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 2:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on Corn Shop Lane.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 10:59 p.m., trespassing was reported on Elm Street.

12:15 p.m., trespassing was again reported on Elm Street.

IN JAY, Thursday at 6:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Old Jay Hill Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 5:55 p.m., theft was reported on Golf Course Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 6:20 p.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

7:42 p.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

Friday at 5:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beech Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 8:45 a.m., theft was reported on Hill Street.

11:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Road.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 1:07 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN ST ALBANS, Friday at 1:26 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Loon Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 7:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

Friday at 7:45 a.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.

IN STRONG, Thursday at 2:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

6:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 3 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Pleasant Street.

3:11 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

4:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

4:34 p.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.

4:44 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

8:49 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 9:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Reynolds Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 10:14 p.m., Warren David Strout, 54, of Carthage, was arrested on charges of unlawful sexual contact and violating conditions of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 8:55 a.m., John Richard Cardinal, 57, of Parkman, was arrested on three warrants.

Friday at 1 a.m., Peter M. Haynes, 31, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 4:52 p.m., Frank Corso, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 3:05 p.m., Deborah Davis, 65, of Bingham, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.

Also at 3:05 p.m., Judith C. Miller, 76, of Bingham, was issued a summons on a charge of unlawfully using a permit.

Friday at 12 a.m., Angela M. Proulx, 19, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of possessing marijuana.

1:42 a.m., Ricky Franzose, 59, of China, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.

