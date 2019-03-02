I would like to commend our Sen. Susan Collins for her vote to protect the lives of newborn babies in the United States.
Collins saw past the false scenarios presented by some of her colleagues. She understood that the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act had nothing to do with abortion rights or women’s health care, but rather to do with the lives of babies who have survived an abortion attempt.
Who are we, as a nation, if at the very least we cannot protect the lives of born-alive children? Unfortunately that is a question that was asked and answered in this bill’s defeat.
Sen. Collins, however, is on the right side of history with her vote, and I thank her for it.
Laura B. Parker, R.N.
Sidney
