IN ALBION, Friday at 11:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on China Road.

IN ANSON, Friday at 6:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Preble Avenue.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:15 a.m., harassment was reported on Willow Street.

9:09 a.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

9:16 a.m., a motor vehicle was reportedly abandoned on Civic Center Drive.

11:33 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:41 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Ridge Road.

1:10 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

2:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hunter Road.

5:21 p.m., theft was reported on Riverside Drive.

5:35 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

6:20 p.m., harassment was reported on St. Francis Way.

8:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sparrow Drive.

10:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

11:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 3:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Townsend Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 9:50 p.m., an assault was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 2:28 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Wilton Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 8:18 p.m., a caller from Morrison Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.

IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 7:49 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Beckwith Road.

8:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Beckwith Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 11:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Green Road.

Saturday at 6:08 a.m., harassment was reported on Six Rod Road.

8:55 a.m., trespassing was reported on Green Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 2:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

Saturday at 12:17 p.m., threatening was reported on Galilee Road.

1:24 p.m., noise was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 5:29 p.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Town Road.

Saturday at 10:16 a.m., threatening was reported on East Madison Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 2:02 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 9:32 p.m., threatening was reported on River Road.

Saturday at 12:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 1:05 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Pine Acres Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 8:19 p.m., a caller from Hicks Pond Road reported hearing shots fired.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 12:35 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Somerset Plaza.

9:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Peltoma Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 6:19 p.m., vandalism was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

6:57 p.m., an odor investigation took place on North Avenue.

8 p.m., threatening was reported on Lawton Street.

Saturday at 1:05 p.m., a caller from Waterville Road reported a scam.

IN STRONG, Friday at 4:55 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Norton Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:11 a.m., a theft was reported on College Avenue.

8:38 a.m., a caller from College Avenue reported receiving harassing or obscene phone calls.

10:41 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

11:10 a.m., harassment was reported on Center Place.

11:20 a.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

11:35 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Ann Street.

11:48 a.m., a caller from North Street reported sex offenses.

1:38 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Elm Street.

1:44 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Terry Street.

6:14 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Main Street.

6:40 p.m., threatening was reported on Colby Street.

7:07 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

11:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chaplin Street.

Saturday at 12:12 a.m., a caller from Silver Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

2:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 8:06 a.m., a road hazard was reported near U.S. Route 2 East and Route 156.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:12 p.m., fireworks were reported on Augusta Road.

10:37 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:51 a.m., Thomas F. Knowlton, 59, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after police were called to assist a citizen on Gage Street.

9 p.m., at least one party was reportedly arrested following a reported domestic disturbance on Swan Street. A full report was not available by press time.

10:26 p.m., John B. Bradbury, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, elevated by one prior conviction, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention after traffic complaints were reported on Riverside Drive.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 1:59 a.m., Ryan R. Tondreau, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of his release after a reported vehicle fire on Water Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 5:46 p.m., Sharon Paiva, 56, of Norridgewock, was arrested on two charges of criminal trespass.

9:20 p.m., Chad M. Bouchard, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

11:01 p.m., Ronald E. Krenisky, 58, of Canaan, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 2:05 p.m., Ann McNulty, 34, of China, was arrested on charges of failure to appear and operating under the influence.

Saturday at 2:54 a.m., Jessica Brackett, 34, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: