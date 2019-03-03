AUBURN — A 67-year-old Auburn man was taken to Central Maine Medical Center on Sunday afternoon after being thrown from his snowmobile while driving on Lake Auburn.

Capt. Chip Keene of the Auburn Fire Department said the accident was reported just after 4 p.m.

Keene and Sgt. Steve Gosselin of the Auburn Police Department said they did not know the man’s identity and that the Maine Warden Service was handling the investigation.

Keene also said he did not know the full extent of the man’s injuries.

“I know he suffered a face injury, but I don’t know how serious it was,” Keene said.

The Auburn Fire Department arrived on the scene first and called for the Maine Warden Service and Poland Fire and Rescue to respond with snowmobiles and sleds, but later canceled the requests after the man was able to make it off the ice.

[email protected]

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: