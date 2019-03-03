There are many former shrimpers wondering if the industry will ever recover. With the shrimp fishery closed now since 2013, the Marine Fisheries Commission has extended the moratorium for three more years.

How many folks remember when Maine shrimp were considered among the trash fish and discarded overboard? Then, a couple from Georgetown decided to see if they could develop a market for them. Arthur and Audrey Cochrane begin taking them around to restaurants and markets in hopes of stirring interest in the product. The first customer to try them was a restaurant in Wiscasset, and gradually they begin to catch on.

Today global warming has ended this delicacy, perhaps forever.

Eliot Chandler

Augusta

