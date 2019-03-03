IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 11:58 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

12:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

12:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

1:19 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

4:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Newland Avenue.

6:16 p.m., trespassing was reported on Bangor Street.

6:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Newland Avenue.

6:19 p.m., theft was reported on Center Street.

7:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Blair Road.

10:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Child Street.

Sunday at 2:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:10 p.m., two people were arrested after a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive. The full report was not available by press time.

7:47 p.m., Lisa M. Powers, 53, of Portland, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of inhalants after an incident on Spruce Street.

9:42 p.m., Deborah A. Morse, 58, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating a motor vehicle while her license was suspended or revoked after a traffic stop near Water and Commercial streets.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 5:26 a.m., Martin L. Spahn, 52, of Hallowell, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order after an incident on High Street.

6:20 p.m., Daniel T. Nichols, 33, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release after a report of disorderly conduct on Water Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:23 p.m., one person was issued a summons after a report of criminal mischief on Northern Avenue. The full report was not available by press time.

10:28 p.m., one person was issued a summons after a traffic stop on Stone Street. The full reported was not available by press time.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: