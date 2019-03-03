IN ANSON, Saturday at 8:36 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on North Main Street.
IN BURNHAM, Saturday at 4:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pond Road.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 3:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Diamond Avenue.
IN DETROIT, Saturday at 6:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 1:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Terrace.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 12:17 p.m., threatening was reported on Galilee Road.
1:24 p.m., noise was reported on Main Street.
1:45 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injury was reported on Moore Avenue.
2:23 p.m., noise was reported on Main Street.
9:31 p.m., a structure fire was reported on High Street.
Sunday at 3:02 a.m., noise was reported on Wilton Road.
9:10 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Porter Hill Road.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Sunday at 3 a.m., a fire was reported on U.S. Route 202.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 2:10 p.m., a burglary was reported on Sawtelle Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 7:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Crawford Road.
Sunday at 7:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported on F Street.
8:15 a.m., mischief was reported on Mill Court.
IN STRONG, Saturday at 8:10 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injury was reported on Farmington Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 2:02 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.
3:38 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Wilson Street.
4:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Morrison Avenue.
5:56 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
6:14 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gold Street.
7:03 p.m., a caller from Main Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
7:59 p.m., a caller from Waterville Commons Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 8:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Davis Court.
ARRESTS
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:14 a.m., Larry Munn, 37, of St. Albans, was arrested on charges of unlawful furnishing, unlawful trafficking and violating conditions of release.
At 12:14 a.m., Brooke Knight, 27, of Hartland, was arrested on three counts of unlawful furnishing and violating conditions of release.
At 12:14 a.m., Gibril Darboe, 21, of Bronx, New York, was arrested on two counts of aggravated trafficking, two counts of unlawful possession, aggravated furnishing and violating conditions of release.
4:32 p.m., Dana Hardford, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
10:29 p.m., Travis Robinson, 33, of Winslow, was arrested on two counts of unlawful furnishing, violating conditions of release, unlawful possession and aggravated trafficking.
-
Varsity Maine
Kennebec Journal earns national accolades
-
Arts & Entertainment
From doc to drama, from light to darkest noir
-
Religion and Values
After national vote for LGBT restrictions, Portland Methodists send message of inclusion
-
News
Venezuelan opposition leader calls for nationwide demonstrations
-
Nation & World
Top House Democrat requests documents from more than 60 people connected to Trump