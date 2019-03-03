IN ANSON, Saturday at 8:36 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on North Main Street.

IN BURNHAM, Saturday at 4:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pond Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 3:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Diamond Avenue.

IN DETROIT, Saturday at 6:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 1:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Terrace.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 12:17 p.m., threatening was reported on Galilee Road.

1:24 p.m., noise was reported on Main Street.

1:45 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injury was reported on Moore Avenue.

2:23 p.m., noise was reported on Main Street.

9:31 p.m., a structure fire was reported on High Street.

Sunday at 3:02 a.m., noise was reported on Wilton Road.

9:10 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Porter Hill Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Sunday at 3 a.m., a fire was reported on U.S. Route 202.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 2:10 p.m., a burglary was reported on Sawtelle Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 7:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Crawford Road.

Sunday at 7:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported on F Street.

8:15 a.m., mischief was reported on Mill Court.

IN STRONG, Saturday at 8:10 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injury was reported on Farmington Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 2:02 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

3:38 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Wilson Street.

4:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Morrison Avenue.

5:56 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

6:14 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gold Street.

7:03 p.m., a caller from Main Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

7:59 p.m., a caller from Waterville Commons Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 8:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Davis Court.

ARRESTS

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:14 a.m., Larry Munn, 37, of St. Albans, was arrested on charges of unlawful furnishing, unlawful trafficking and violating conditions of release.

At 12:14 a.m., Brooke Knight, 27, of Hartland, was arrested on three counts of unlawful furnishing and violating conditions of release.

At 12:14 a.m., Gibril Darboe, 21, of Bronx, New York, was arrested on two counts of aggravated trafficking, two counts of unlawful possession, aggravated furnishing and violating conditions of release.

4:32 p.m., Dana Hardford, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10:29 p.m., Travis Robinson, 33, of Winslow, was arrested on two counts of unlawful furnishing, violating conditions of release, unlawful possession and aggravated trafficking.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: