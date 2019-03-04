IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 6:13 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported at Senator Way.

11:29 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Dyer Drive.

2:16 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

3:53 p.m., littering was reported on Spring Street.

5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

7:17 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Pearl Street.

Monday at midnight, suspicious activity was reported near Gage Street and Memorial Drive.

12:02 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

IN CHELSEA, Saturday at midnight, suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 9:21 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Griffin Street.

2:29 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Main Avenue.

11:29 p.m., two loose dogs were reported on Brunswick Avenue.

Saturday at 12:42 p.m., a caller reported an unwanted Rottweiler in their yard on Cherry Street.

5:14 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen by a Lions Avenue caller.

Sunday at 1:23 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on Spring Street.

IN RICHMOND, Saturday at 12:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:21 a.m., Jess A. Legendre, 32, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Sunday at 7:15 p.m., Michael J. Kelley, 53, of Grantham, N.H., was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol after traffic complaints on Whitten Road.

7:27 p.m., William T. Cyrus II, 34, of China, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after an incident on State Street.

10:35 p.m., Darcie Waldrip, 22, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after a reported domestic disturbance on Jefferson Street.

Monday at 1:43 a.m., Dakota C.J. Bonnell, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating while his license was suspended or revoked, driving to endanger and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon when he was located on Leighton Road. Bonnell was allegedly involved in a 20-minute vehicle pursuit at 8:52 p.m. that started near Chapel Street and Winthrop Street.

IN GARDINER, Sunday at 1:25 p.m., Edgar L. Souder, 30, of Bangor, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after an incident on Brunswick Avenue.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:26 a.m., a 25-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

IN CHELSEA, Saturday at 9:42 p.m., a 33-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration after a car accident on Windsor Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 9:07 a.m., a 38-year-old Monmouth man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while having a suspended license after a car accident on Route 135.

