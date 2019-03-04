IN ANSON, Sunday at 8:31 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a report of a domestic disturbance on Arnold Lane.

IN ATHENS, Sunday at 1:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lords Hill Circle.

IN DETROIT, Sunday at 12:26 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Troy Road.

IN EMBDEN, Sunday at 5:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dunbar Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 7:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Terrace.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 3:44 p.m., fire units were sent to an alarm call on Canaan Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 2:26 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Jones Street.

9:53 p.m., police made an arrest on Park Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Sunday at 1:35 p.m., fire units were sent to a call on Middle Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Monday at 7:32 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 6:04 p.m., a threatening complaint was taken from Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 8:01 p.m., noise was reported on Water Street.

10:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Belgrade Road.

11:58 p.m., noise was reported on Water Street.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 2:33 p.m., police made an arrest in an assist of another agency on Main Street.

4:52 p.m., police made an arrest in a citizen assist on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 8:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hunnewell Avenue.

10:32 p.m., police made an arrest on North Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 8:11 p.m., police made an arrest after a report of suspicious activity on Waterville Road.

Monday at 3:33 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Family Circle.

7:47 a.m., an assault was reported on East Dyer Street.

8:02 a.m., fire units were sent to a call on Joyce Street.

8:14 a.m., a complaint was taken from Water Street.

IN SOLON, Sunday at 10:23 a.m., a report of larceny or fraud was taken from River Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:38 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on The Concourse.

2:03 p.m., a theft was reported on Butler Court.

9:35 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Belmont Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 11:04 p.m., Eric S. Tidswell, 42, of Peru, was arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating conditions of release.

3:30 p.m., Kevin C. Heath, 56, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was arrested on a warrant.

4:50 p.m., Charles Edward Brewster IV, 38, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a warrant.

11:05 p.m., Tyler Christopher Thorne, 19, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Saturday at 12:15 a.m., Mirabel Sydney Desy, 46, of Magog, Quebec, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise.

2:07 p.m., Robert C. Coulter, 43, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence..

5:07 p.m., Michelle L.C. Riordan, 45, of Dixfield, was arrested on a warrant.

9 p.m., Christopher Norman Martin, 35, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime.

9:10 p.m., Alicia Marie Caterina, 22, of Topsham, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday at 10:14 p.m., Howard J. Wilcox, 25, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 7:42 p.m., Alexander M. Russell, 21, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 7:06 p.m., Ryan Steve Flannery, 33, of Northport, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and falsifying physical evidence.

7:36 p.m., Jessica Elizabeth Almeida, 31, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

7:40 p.m., Katherine Anna Strysko, 34, of Anson, was arrested on a warrant.

10:25 p.m., David Allen Flagg, 34, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:01 p.m., Matthew E. Ames, 53, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension and failing to stop for a police officer.

6:25 p.m., Carl Allen Hunter, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and domestic violence terrorizing.

