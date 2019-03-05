IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 4:16 p.m., theft was reported on Taylor Street.

4:54 p.m., theft was reported on North Street.

7:33 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Stephen King Drive.

8:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pike Street.

11:42 p.m., a burglary was reported on Fifth Avenue.

Tuesday at 12:30 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

12:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 8:18 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Partridge Drive.

IN WINDSOR, Monday at 12:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Winkley Road.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 5:38 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Case Road.

8:34 p.m., threatening was reported on Route 202.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:25 p.m., Dakota R. Owens, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following an incident at the Kennebec County Jail.

9:56 p.m., Cody Schooley, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after he was located on Green Street.

10:59 p.m., Lisa M. Powers, 53, of Portland, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of her release and unlawful possession of inhalants following a well-being check on Civic Center Drive.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:31 p.m., a 39-year old Chelsea woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Oxford Street and Cumberland Street.

6:06 p.m., a 53-year old Mount Vernon woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Route 3 and Riverside Drive.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 1:38 p.m.,, Sandra L. Buzzell, 29, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of theft of property valued less than $500 following a report of shoplifting on Main Avenue.

