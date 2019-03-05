IN CARTHAGE, Monday at 9:40 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Carver Drive.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 11:35 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hinckley Road.
3:35 p.m., a fire was reported on Canaan Road.
Tuesday at 1:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 9:14 p.m., a person was transported to the hospital after a report of assault on Page Terrace.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 11:48 a.m., assault was reported on Cascade Leisure Park Road.
5:34 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Main Street.
9:00 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
9:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.
IN HARTLAND, Monday at 3:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street.
IN INDUSTRY, Monday at 5:34 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Shadagee Road.
IN JAY, Monday at 10:31 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Intervale Road.
11:59 a.m., motor vehicle theft was reported on Maxwell Road.
3:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hidden Circle.
IN MADISON, Monday at 2:20 p.m., theft was reported on Lakewood Road.
2:34 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Heald Street.
9:40 p.m., disturbance was reported on Martins Road.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Monday at 11:13 p.m., disturbance was reported on New Vineyard Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 1:14 p.m., burglary was reported on Mechanic Street.
5:14 p.m., trespassing was reported on Martin Stream Road.
IN PALMYRA, Monday at 3:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Libby Hill Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 2:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Crawford Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 10:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.
10:12 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Leavitt Street.
Tuesday at 5:23 a.m., auto theft was reported on Fourth Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:59 a.m., harassment was reported on Collette Street.
3:07 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Drummond Avenue.
6:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.
6:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
10:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.
Tuesday at 12:24 a.m., burglary was reported on West Street.
1:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Waterville Police Department on Colby Street.
1:54 a.m., an attempt to locate a person, vehicle or item led to an arrest on Collette Street.
IN WILTON, Monday at 10:28 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Depot Street.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 12:40 p.m., burglary was reported on Halifax Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 1:30 p.m., Kevin C. Heath, 56, of Kingfield, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and operating after habitual offender revocation with prior and on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 10:10 a.m., Bonnie Brown-Gorges, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court and two warrants for unpaid fines and fees.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 2:07 a.m., Michael R. Nigro, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
9:24 a.m., Scott Bagley, 54, a transient, was arrested on a warrant.
