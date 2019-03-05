IN CARTHAGE, Monday at 9:40 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Carver Drive.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 11:35 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hinckley Road.

3:35 p.m., a fire was reported on Canaan Road.

Tuesday at 1:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 9:14 p.m., a person was transported to the hospital after a report of assault on Page Terrace.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 11:48 a.m., assault was reported on Cascade Leisure Park Road.

5:34 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Main Street.

9:00 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

9:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 3:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street.

IN INDUSTRY, Monday at 5:34 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Shadagee Road.

IN JAY, Monday at 10:31 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Intervale Road.

11:59 a.m., motor vehicle theft was reported on Maxwell Road.

3:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hidden Circle.

IN MADISON, Monday at 2:20 p.m., theft was reported on Lakewood Road.

2:34 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Heald Street.

9:40 p.m., disturbance was reported on Martins Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Monday at 11:13 p.m., disturbance was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 1:14 p.m., burglary was reported on Mechanic Street.

5:14 p.m., trespassing was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 3:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Libby Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 2:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Crawford Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 10:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

10:12 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Leavitt Street.

Tuesday at 5:23 a.m., auto theft was reported on Fourth Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:59 a.m., harassment was reported on Collette Street.

3:07 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Drummond Avenue.

6:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.

6:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

Tuesday at 12:24 a.m., burglary was reported on West Street.

1:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Waterville Police Department on Colby Street.

1:54 a.m., an attempt to locate a person, vehicle or item led to an arrest on Collette Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 10:28 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 12:40 p.m., burglary was reported on Halifax Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 1:30 p.m., Kevin C. Heath, 56, of Kingfield, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and operating after habitual offender revocation with prior and on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 10:10 a.m., Bonnie Brown-Gorges, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court and two warrants for unpaid fines and fees.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 2:07 a.m., Michael R. Nigro, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

9:24 a.m., Scott Bagley, 54, a transient, was arrested on a warrant.

